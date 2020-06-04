Diario Público
Machismo Teresa Rodríguez muestra varios ataques machistas en redes: "Lo que tiene una que aguantar. Como mujer y como profesora de lengua"

Enésimo capítulo de machismo en las redes contra una figura pública. Porque la distancia física y el anonimato que otorgan estas plataformas han dotado a muchas personas de una falsa valentía para denigrar a otras personas por razones de sexo, raza, clase... Esta vez ha sido el turno de la parlamentaria de Adelante Andalucía Teresa Rodríguez, quien ha compartido en su cuenta de Twitter algunos de los insultos machistas que recibe a diario, como no, plagados de faltas ortográficas. Alertamos, las siguientes patadas al diccionario pueden dañar su retina, lean con precaución.

"Guarra", "puta" o "fea" son solo algunas de las lindezas que la dirigente de Adelante Andalucía tiene que aguantar a diario, entre una maraña de agresiones ortográficas de primer grado. Por cierto, cabe destacar que dos de los tres hombres que aparecen en la publicación de Rodríguez ni siquiera tienen una foto propia en el perfil. Las redes se han volcado en solidaridad con la parlamentaria andaluza.

