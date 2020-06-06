Diario Público
Twitter "Menuda fantasía": los insultos de Girauta transformados en viñeta de 'Watchmen'

Todo, ya sea grosero o inofensivo, es susceptible de convertirse en una obra de arte. Si no, que se lo pregunten al ilustrador y dibujante Manuel Bartual, que convirtió en cómic un abrupto de Girauta dirigido a sus excompañeros de Ciudadanos.

Fue el guionista Oriol Puig el que tuvo la idea que finalmente terminó por materializar Bartual. ¿Y si le pasas el filtro de Watchmen a esa barrabasada, cómo quedará?

Bartual se puso manos a la obra. Para ello, seleccionó una viñeta de la obra maestra escrita por Alan Moore en la que aparece Rorschach, un fascista que encandila (para sorpresa del propio autor) con su discurso recto y su crítica sobre el presente. El resultado es para quitarse el sombrero.

Las reacciones han sido de sorpresa y de aplauso. No es fácil transformar en elegancia un insulto de esas características. También hubo algún tuitero que siguió haciendo paralelismos con Watchmen.

