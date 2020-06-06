Todo, ya sea grosero o inofensivo, es susceptible de convertirse en una obra de arte. Si no, que se lo pregunten al ilustrador y dibujante Manuel Bartual, que convirtió en cómic un abrupto de Girauta dirigido a sus excompañeros de Ciudadanos.
Bueno, no sujetáis a los perros, ¿eh?
De acuerdo. Vosotros lo habéis querido.
He dejado mi tierra y he roto con muchos amigos por defender la libertad.
Vosotros, traidores, me vais a comer la polla por tiempos.
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) June 4, 2020
Fue el guionista Oriol Puig el que tuvo la idea que finalmente terminó por materializar Bartual. ¿Y si le pasas el filtro de Watchmen a esa barrabasada, cómo quedará?
A este 2020 apocalíptico le faltaba un Rorschach. https://t.co/tBzIbwunzf
— Oriol Puig Playà (@oriolpp) June 5, 2020
Bartual se puso manos a la obra. Para ello, seleccionó una viñeta de la obra maestra escrita por Alan Moore en la que aparece Rorschach, un fascista que encandila (para sorpresa del propio autor) con su discurso recto y su crítica sobre el presente. El resultado es para quitarse el sombrero.
La verdad es que funciona tan bien que produce escalofríos. https://t.co/6UBgGMjJ8Q pic.twitter.com/vd6yqbcnb0
— Manuel Bartual (@ManuelBartual) June 5, 2020
Las reacciones han sido de sorpresa y de aplauso. No es fácil transformar en elegancia un insulto de esas características. También hubo algún tuitero que siguió haciendo paralelismos con Watchmen.
Qué jodida maravilla de @ManuelBartual pic.twitter.com/4D0E3EIuLk
— Daniel Arjona (@elarjonauta) June 5, 2020
¿Quién iba a pensar que con uno de los tweets más soeces jamás publicados se podía hacer una obra de arte?
¡Muy grande!
— Cosimo Piovasco (@OttoDix15) June 5, 2020
Fernando Simón está a un paso de volverse azul y pirarse a Marte. pic.twitter.com/8VjKHEl4Up
— Agustito CLS (@AgustitoCLS) June 5, 2020
He leído esta página antes de leer el tuit real y ahora voy a tener que pellizcarme porque no sé si estoy soñando o qué.
— Carmen Pacheco (@carmen_pacheco) June 5, 2020
Girauta=Rorschach
Okdiario=New FrontiersMan
Ortega Smith=El Comediante
Todo va encajando
— Alberto Peral (@Al_Peral) June 5, 2020
Menuda fantasía apabullante.
— Dani Pérez Prada (@daniperezprada) June 5, 2020
