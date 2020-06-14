Diario Público
Twitter "Torturar animales no es arte, es infame": Cayetano reprocha al piloto de Fórmula 1 su crítica a la tauromaquia y las redes responden

El torero Cayetano Rivera no ha visto con buenos ojos la crítica que el piloto de F1 Lewis Hamilton ha hecho sobre la tauromaquia.

El deportista, que a través de sus redes sociales aseguró que "es asqueroso" este tipo de ocio, ha visto como el torero le respondía en inglés. "Señor Hamilton, ¿no le gustan las corridas de toros... De todos modos, antes de criticar la cultura de otra persona, al menos debería aprender más de lo que está hablando. #respect ¡Y no deje que los bribones le engañen!", espetaba el torero en su perfil de Twitter.

Cuando las redes han visto cómo Cayetano hablaba del toreo como algo cultural propio de España, muchos usuarios han querido contrarrestar esa manera de ver los toros.

