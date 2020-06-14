El torero Cayetano Rivera no ha visto con buenos ojos la crítica que el piloto de F1 Lewis Hamilton ha hecho sobre la tauromaquia.

El deportista, que a través de sus redes sociales aseguró que "es asqueroso" este tipo de ocio, ha visto como el torero le respondía en inglés. "Señor Hamilton, ¿no le gustan las corridas de toros... De todos modos, antes de criticar la cultura de otra persona, al menos debería aprender más de lo que está hablando. #respect ¡Y no deje que los bribones le engañen!", espetaba el torero en su perfil de Twitter.

Mr. @LewisHamilton doesn't like bullfights... So?

Anyways, before criticising someone else's culture, you should at least learn more about what you're talking about.#respect ! And don't let knaves fool you! — Cayetano (@Cayetano_Rivera) June 13, 2020

Cuando las redes han visto cómo Cayetano hablaba del toreo como algo cultural propio de España, muchos usuarios han querido contrarrestar esa manera de ver los toros.

Explícale lo que haces a Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton, con alguna foto y deja la retórica, Cayetano @Cayetano_Rivera. Torturar animales no es arte es infame. pic.twitter.com/Zey3nfltlB — Famélica legión ???? (@Famelica_legion) June 14, 2020

Un torero hablando de cultura... ????????????????. Lo que me faltaba por ver — DarkVaderetro ???????????? (@DARK_VADERETRO) June 13, 2020

@LewisHamilton This man who writes to you is a bullfighter. Ignore him. Many of us Spaniards are against this barbarism. — Tana???????? (@Tana02265435) June 13, 2020

Pides respeto mientras insultas a quien está en contra. No hace falta dejarse engañar. No es cultura. La cultura es universal, el toreo una anomalía Española. Una tradición propia de bárbaros.. no de personas civilizadas. Que haya gente q viva de ello no justifica su existencia — Sayonara (@Sayo_cab75) June 14, 2020

Hamilton no es nadie para opinar sobre la tauromaquia porque no es torero, no como Cayetano que puede opinar sobre la gestión de la pandemia porque es Doctor en Epidemiología y Salud Pública por la Universidad de Orfox. ???? — Protestona ???? (@protestona1) June 14, 2020

Hola Cayetano, a mi también me gustan los toros, pero a diferencia de ti, me gustan vivos. #TauromaquiaAbolición@Cayetano_Rivera — Ana ???? (@Zapatista72) June 14, 2020

Hamilton leyendo a Cayetano. pic.twitter.com/T9IN0L6COO — Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) June 14, 2020