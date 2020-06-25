Diario Público
"Le hacía cantando Cara al Sol y no viendo la tele": la aplaudida respuesta de Jorge Javier Vázquez a Abascal

"Mira que está siendo jevi el 2020, pero lo de Jorge Javier Vázquez como el gran azote contra el fascismo no lo vi venir, la verdad": así resume un tuitero la polémica.

El presentador de los programas de Telecinco Sálvame y La casa fuerte, Jorge Javier Vazquez, se ha convertido en tema de conversación en las redes sociales en las últimas horas, por sus críticas al partido ultraderechista Vox. Vázquez se ha mostrado contrario a permitir "discursos racistas, homófonos y xenófobos" como los de esa formación. "En este programa cuando esté yo delante no lo voy a consentir", ha explicado.

Trad decir estas palabras, el propio líder ultraderechista Santiago Abascal increpó al presentador en las redes con una furibunda crítica: "Les presento al auténtico Kim Jong Vazquez, (en ética democrática y en estética)". Y cerró su tuit con una suerte de advertencia: "No te lo vamos a permitir, millonario progre".

Posteriormente, Jorge Javier Vázquez respondió con contundencia: "Ayer le hacía cantando Cara al sol y no viendo la tele. En su caso, prefiero que pierda el tiempo viéndome a que trabaje".

Su respuesta se ha hecho viral:

