"Le hacía cantando Cara al Sol y no viendo la tele": la aplaudida respuesta de Jorge Javier Vázquez a Abascal

"Mira que está siendo jevi el 2020, pero lo de Jorge Javier Vázquez como el gran azote contra el fascismo no lo vi venir, la verdad": así resume un tuitero la polémica.
El presentador de los programas de Telecinco Sálvame y La casa fuerte, Jorge Javier Vazquez, se ha convertido en tema de conversación en las redes sociales en las últimas horas, por sus críticas al partido ultraderechista Vox. Vázquez se ha mostrado contrario a permitir "discursos racistas, homófonos y xenófobos" como los de esa formación. "En este programa cuando esté yo delante no lo voy a consentir", ha explicado.
Relacionada: Jorge Javier Vázquez, sobre Sálvame: "Este programa es de rojos y maricones. Quien no lo quiera ver, que no lo vea"
Trad decir estas palabras, el propio líder ultraderechista Santiago Abascal increpó al presentador en las redes con una furibunda crítica: "Les presento al auténtico Kim Jong Vazquez, (en ética democrática y en estética)". Y cerró su tuit con una suerte de advertencia: "No te lo vamos a permitir, millonario progre".
Posteriormente, Jorge Javier Vázquez respondió con contundencia: "Ayer le hacía cantando Cara al sol y no viendo la tele. En su caso, prefiero que pierda el tiempo viéndome a que trabaje".
Ayer le hacía cantando Cara al sol y no viendo la tele. En su caso, prefiero que pierda el tiempo viéndome a que trabaje. https://t.co/4KbXAerOH9
— Jorge Javier Vázquez (@jjaviervazquez) June 24, 2020
Su respuesta se ha hecho viral:
????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
— Revista Mongolia (@revistamongolia) June 24, 2020
Lo que estás haciendo es importante, así que muchas gracias. ♥️
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) June 24, 2020
Nunca creí que pudiera decir esto, pero, ojalá tuvierais más Jorges Javieres Vázquez en la televisión. https://t.co/N6BlSSzDE8
— Doña Merkel (????) ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) June 24, 2020
Ahora le critican lo que gana , debe ser que Pablo Motos el cuñao que les gusta , es mileurista
— Pakalaculona ????️????????️????????❤️???????? (@Pakalaculona1) June 24, 2020
????????????????????????????????????????Tienes todo mi apoyo. Tienes razón... Hay que ser tolerantes menos con los intolerantes o acabarán con la TOLERANCIA.
— Marieta_García (@MarietaG5) June 24, 2020
Mira que está siendo jevi el 2020, pero lo de Jorge Javier Vázquez como el gran azote contra el fascismo no lo vi venir, la verdad.
— María de la OMG! ✊???? (@menchubasquero) June 24, 2020
