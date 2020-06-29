Diario Público
Diario Público

Orgullo 2020 La maravillosa respuesta del Celta de Vigo a un tuitero que criticó su mensaje de tolerancia por el Orgullo

Por

"Tolerancia, libertad y diversidad. Por una sociedad de orgullo". Este es el mensaje que la cuenta de Twitter del Celta de Vigo publicó este domingo, celebrando el Orgullo Gay. Junto al texto, una imagen de la bandera arcoíris con el escudo del club. Un mensaje de tolerancia y libertad, similar al que muchas empresas, clubes, asociaciones, partidos políticos y particulares han compartido este fin de semana.

Sin embargo, con el mensaje de la ultraderecha calando en muchos sectores, algunos han considerado que un mensaje así era criticable.

Relacionada: "Menudo detector de homófobos más bueno": Twitter aplaude la bandera gay en el perfil de la Guardia Civil

Entre ellos ha destacado uno por la respuesta que ha recibido del Celta. En concreto, se preguntaba: "¿Cuándo acabará esta tonta moda?". La respuesta del club no se hizo esperar: "¿La de reivindicar la igualdad y el respeto? Esperemos que nunca".

Muchos otros tuiteros han compartido y alabado la maravillosa respuesta del Celta:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo