Así fue el momento en el que una manifestante antimascarilla escupe a un cámara de TVE

Ciudadanos críticos contra el uso de la mascarilla obligatoria ante la covid-19 y la vacuna se concentraron el domingo en la Plaza de Colón al entender que es una medida "ridícula" y un "recorte" de libertades merced a la crisis del coronavirus, una pandemia que ha sido calificada de "farsa" y "mentira" por varios de los asistentes.

Además en la manifestación también se pudieron escuchar varios gritos a favor de las teorías conspiratorias, como el 5G o la inexistencia del coronavirus: "bote, bote, bote, aquí no hay rebrote" o "lo que mata es el 5G".

Muchos manifestantes también pedían "libertad de prensa, de expresión y de pensamiento", a la vez que increpaban a varios periodistas. Un reportero de La Sexta fue salpicado con agua de la fuente que hay en la plaza por varios de los manifestantes.

Y otros manifestantes increparon al cámara de TVE, concretamente una de las asistentes escupió al objetivo de la cámara, poniendo en riesgo la salud del periodista.

