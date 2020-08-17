Así fue el momento en el que una manifestante antimascarilla escupe a un cámara de TVE

Ciudadanos críticos contra el uso de la mascarilla obligatoria ante la covid-19 y la vacuna se concentraron el domingo en la Plaza de Colón al entender que es una medida "ridícula" y un "recorte" de libertades merced a la crisis del coronavirus, una pandemia que ha sido calificada de "farsa" y "mentira" por varios de los asistentes.
Además en la manifestación también se pudieron escuchar varios gritos a favor de las teorías conspiratorias, como el 5G o la inexistencia del coronavirus: "bote, bote, bote, aquí no hay rebrote" o "lo que mata es el 5G".
Muchos manifestantes también pedían "libertad de prensa, de expresión y de pensamiento", a la vez que increpaban a varios periodistas. Un reportero de La Sexta fue salpicado con agua de la fuente que hay en la plaza por varios de los manifestantes.
Imagina tener que hacer tú trabajo y tener que aguantar esta mierda. Pobre reportero de @sextaNoticias @_anapastor_ #Madrid16A pic.twitter.com/VHgcF3sEUl
— ????️????????️ E D U????????️???? (@edusanzmurillo) August 16, 2020
Y otros manifestantes increparon al cámara de TVE, concretamente una de las asistentes escupió al objetivo de la cámara, poniendo en riesgo la salud del periodista.
Una simpática manifestante de #Madrid16A, en Colón, escupiendo a la cámara de @tve_tve pic.twitter.com/uGC7yCkvPj
— Javier Alonso (@fjalmar) August 16, 2020
Pero qué narices pasa en #Madrid que la @policia no está identificando sin parar a todos los de #Madrid16A para ponerles una multa? pic.twitter.com/lyIXR196Jz
— Dra. Elena Casado Pineda (@Medicilio) August 16, 2020
Esto no es libertad de expresión, esto es una secta de criminales atentando contra la salud pública. #Madrid16A
pic.twitter.com/7yprEqzdEr
— Jules (@CensoredJules) August 16, 2020
