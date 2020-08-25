Diario Público
Twitter "Trolleando a un facha": el vídeo de David Suárez que relata "la historia de amor a distancia más bella jamás contada"

El youtuber David Suárez está siendo muy comentado a raíz de un vídeo en el que trolea a un señor simpatizante de Franco que le quería denunciar por burlarse del dictador. Suárez, a través de sus respuestas, consigue de una manera hilarante que el hombre quiera compartir cama con él en un viaje a Toledo.

La supuesta conversación se produce porque Suárez tiene una fotografía de Franco con el filtro de la bandera LGTBI como imagen de su página de Facebook, algo que llamó la atención a un hombre que pidió al youtuber que eliminase la foto.

El vídeo subido por David Suárez muestra una conversación con un tal Rafael al que trolea de todas las formas posibles.

Entre los mejores hits se encuentra el himno de España con la letra de la canción del Team Rocket, una foto de David Suárez de cuando era adolescente y una habitación de matrimonio en Toledo.

El vídeo se ha hecho viral y las risas están aseguradas.

