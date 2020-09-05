Diario Público
"Messi convertido en meme Girauta": los tuits más cachondos del anuncio del crack argentino

La decisión de Lionel Messi de seguir en el Barça ha desatado, como no podía ser de otra manera, el ingenio del personal. Desde que tuviera a bien echar mano del burofax el pasado 25 de agosto, Messi ha tenido en jaque a la parroquia blaugrana en especial, y al periodismo deportivo en particular. También al madridismo, que ha visto –no sin cierto estupor– su gozo en un pozo. Las redes no han sido ajenas al culebrón Messi, el ingenio y la tontería –siempre desbordante y sin filtros– ha nutrido los timelines del personal con desopilantes memes y delirantes tuits... Allá van algunos ejemplos:

