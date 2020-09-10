"Para verlo en bucle". Así han calificado algunos las palabras del portavoz de Esquerra Republicana en el Congreso de los Diputados, Gabriel Rufián, este miércoles durante la sesión de control del Congreso. Durante su turno, Rufián se dirigió a los representantes del partido ultraderechista Vox, con un contundente dicurso.

Para verlo en bucle. pic.twitter.com/OjgA9ljPkO — JuanLu De Paolis (@juanludepaolis) September 9, 2020

"Le pido hoy aquí que condene el hecho de que haya, 40, 50, 60, lo digo claramente, anormales cada tarde a las puertas de una casa con tres críos pequeños en Galapagar diciendo anormalidades", aseguró en referencia a las decenas de personas que a diario se concentran entre gritos e insultos en la casa de Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero. Y añadió: "Le pido que lo condene y que se ponga en la piel de esos padres que están en esa casa. Yo siento una profunda empatía por ellos".

Después continuó y se dirigió directamente a un sector de la población: "Hoy aquí me dirijo a la gente que les puede llegar a votar y que cobra 500, 600, 700 euros, por romperse la espalda en una obra o por llevar una hamburguesa a otro en una bici, y cree que ustedes son de los suyos. Les digo que no, que si cobras eso y votas a Vox es como si fueras un ratón y votaras a un gato. No son de los tuyos".

Su discurso se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales en las últimas horas:

