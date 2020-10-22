La moción de censura de Vox, que ni Vox pensaba ganar, ha acabado en lo que ya se veía venir: en una pelea de las derechas.
El presidente de PP, Pablo Casado, confirmó este jueves el 'no' de su partido y dejó un duro discurso contra Vox. "Hasta aquí hemos llegado", sentenció. Después, el PP ha desplegado una campaña con el hashtag #SíaEspañaNoaVox.
Una campaña para las cámaras claro, porque Vox sostiene con sus votos los gobiernos del PP en Comunidades como Madrid, Murcia y Andalucía y en ciudades como Madrid, y Abascal ya ha dejado claro que no romperán los Gobiernos que apoyan.
—¿En serio, Pablo? Cuéntanos más. pic.twitter.com/0cAIsuaCFv
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) October 22, 2020
En el colmo del cinismo, el PP de la Comunidad de Madrid y el de Andalucía también han publicado tuits con el mismo mensaje contra Vox.
Creo que os habéis olvidado de un detallito pic.twitter.com/IzoVu3sVJS
— maiga•✨ (@Maryaam_rc) October 22, 2020
En el caso de Andalucía, ha debido de haber alguna llamada, porque poco después de publicarlo fue borrado. Vaya...
"Este tuit ha sido eliminado". Vaya. #MocióndeCensura pic.twitter.com/xGzJWQ2HlS
— Noelia Gómez Mira (@noeliagomezm) October 22, 2020
Ante el último giro en la estrategia de las derechas, que se ponen de acuerdo cuando hace falta, los tuiteros han dejado su visión:
Menos mal que gobernaís gracias a VOX en Madrid????♀️????♀️????♀️
— Samira (@samirahos) October 22, 2020
Te tienes que reir... https://t.co/SmnFRlRZTu
— Pipo BB8 | #Confinao ???????? ???????? ???? (@PipoBB8) October 22, 2020
Ah, ¿sí? https://t.co/fqLUG9ulmJ
— Hugo Martínez Abarca (@hugomabarca) October 22, 2020
El discurso de Casado tiene un problema. pic.twitter.com/bEao9cKTrY
— Hugo Martínez Abarca (@hugomabarca) October 22, 2020
Perdón, gracias a quién gobiernan?
— John M ???? (@Juanmjh1) October 22, 2020
El PP gobierna con la ultraderecha fascista en varias comunidades.
El discurso de hoy de Casado es más falso que su máster.
— Pablo Fernández (@_PabloFdez_) October 22, 2020
Un abrazo para todos https://t.co/QXP76f3ZO3 pic.twitter.com/jt4ZufcRPs
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) October 22, 2020
El PP rompe oficialmente con Vox. Seguirá gobernando con ellos en Madrid, Andalucía y Murcia pero con cara de disgusto.
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) October 22, 2020
Gobernais gracias a ellos.
— Negan???????????? (@NeganRM1902) October 22, 2020
Os han hackeado la cuenta?
— Brioche (@BrioEnfurecida) October 22, 2020
Que gobernáis gracias a ellos, payasos. https://t.co/23L6BuARZK pic.twitter.com/8wzRidJxqe
— Iker Huarte (@ikerhuarte) October 22, 2020
El PP de Madrid no es la 'derechita cobarde' como el PP de Andalucía, ¿o es al revés...? https://t.co/PD0QTfDr8c
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) October 22, 2020
El sueño de mi vida ha llegado: la derecha por fin opta por la autodestrucción. https://t.co/Q3uY9aSJHa pic.twitter.com/Ijsv0BPr8O
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) October 22, 2020
¿Se le borrará el tuit también al @ppmadrid? ???? https://t.co/9ub09F5eah
— Sol Sánchez???? (@abrazopartio) October 22, 2020
— XI (@ACS__11) October 22, 2020
Pero...¿Qué ha fachado? pic.twitter.com/ffeE9OKOpp
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) October 22, 2020
