La moción de censura de Vox, que ni Vox pensaba ganar, ha acabado en lo que ya se veía venir: en una pelea de las derechas.

El presidente de PP, Pablo Casado, confirmó este jueves el 'no' de su partido y dejó un duro discurso contra Vox. "Hasta aquí hemos llegado", sentenció. Después, el PP ha desplegado una campaña con el hashtag #SíaEspañaNoaVox.

Una campaña para las cámaras claro, porque Vox sostiene con sus votos los gobiernos del PP en Comunidades como Madrid, Murcia y Andalucía y en ciudades como Madrid, y Abascal ya ha dejado claro que no romperán los Gobiernos que apoyan.

En el colmo del cinismo, el PP de la Comunidad de Madrid y el de Andalucía también han publicado tuits con el mismo mensaje contra Vox.

En el caso de Andalucía, ha debido de haber alguna llamada, porque poco después de publicarlo fue borrado. Vaya...

Ante el último giro en la estrategia de las derechas, que se ponen de acuerdo cuando hace falta, los tuiteros han dejado su visión:

