Casado confirma el 'no' del PP a la moción de Vox en un duro discurso contra Abascal: "Hasta aquí hemos llegado"

El PP finalmente votará 'no' a la moción de censura de Vox después de mucha reflexión. En un contundente discurso el líder de la formación, Pablo Casado, ha acusado a Santiago Abascal de "engañar a los españoles" y de convocar una "moción de impostura" para dañar al PP. "Mientras usted preparaba su particular puesta de largo, la política adulta ha seguido trabajando", le ha recriminado al presidente ultraderechista.

"En estos dos años de presidente del PP no he contestado a sus provocaciones, sobre todo por respeto a sus votantes. Esta moción no la ha presentado contra el Gobierno, sino contra el partido para el que ha trabajado durante 15 años Hasta aquí hemos llegado", ha afirmado contundente. "Usted ha ejercido de Victor Frankestein para el Gobierno. Lo que ocultan los dos es que se necesitan para sobrevivir. La izquierda le cuidará como hasta ahora".

Casado ha combatido el discurso de la "derechita cobarde" que difunde habitualmente Vox contra ellos. "No es que seamos cobardes. Es que no somos como usted, porque no queremos ser como usted", ha asegurado, lo que ha despertado el aplauso de la bancada popular. "El PP no quiere ser el partido del miedo, de la ira, de la revancha, de la mentira".

