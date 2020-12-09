Tensión entre dos militantes de Vox en 'El Intermedio': "De todo lo que dice usted, no va a salir nada"

Pablo Ibarburu, el enviado especialito de El Intermedio a las manifestaciones y actos de la ultraderecha y de la derecha, tiene un extraño don: siempre ocurre algo inesperado en sus reportajes. El pasado domingo no fue una excepción: Ibarburu entrevistaba a una mujer durante la protesta de Vox en Madrid (vaya usted a saber por qué protestatban, seguro que algo sobre la unidad de España), cuando de repente otro simpatizante de Vox interrumpió la entrevista. Este es el momento:

La verdad es que la escena tiene su miga. Una mujer embutida en una bandera de España, con su gorro y un perro envuelto en su correspondiente bandera, enarbolando un discurso a medio camino entre la grandilocuencia y el victimismo –"Es un momento para hacer algo, tenemos que tomar conciencia de que somos la fuerza y pueblo soberano"– mientras un señor mayor, de repente, la interrumpe con un augurio que dos días después podemos afirmar que no se ha cumplido "De todo lo que dice usted, no va a salir nada".

La señora respondió con tal firmeza –"Todo el mundo tiene derecho a la libre expresión, que es lo que nos quieren quitar"– que por un momento aquello no parecía una manifestación de Vox.

"¡Pero qué libre, si no sacan lo que usted ha dicho!", insistió el hombre. La aludida no se quedó atrás: "Yo no quiero que me saquen" y zanjó la discusión con el clásico "¡Viva España!", que sirve lo mismo para un roto y para un descosido.