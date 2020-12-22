"Feliz Navidad a todos... Incluso a la prensa". Así de 'cariñoso' con la profesión periodística se mostraba el eurodiputado de Vox Jorge Buxadé en su cuenta de Twitter tras "la última rueda de prensa del año". Y es que cuando los periodistas son los que desmontan todos los bulos de tu partido, algo de rencor te queda, claro.
Tras la última rueda de prensa del año. Feliz Navidad a todos... Incluso a la prensa. pic.twitter.com/LWcS9Z6iQO
— Jorge Buxadé (@Jorgebuxade) December 21, 2020
Pero lo que más ha llamado la atención de su mensaje ha sido la imagen que lo acompañaba: un plato con lo que parece ser una especie de turrón con los colores de la bandera de España. Hasta en eso sí...
Por supuesto, los tuiteros no han podido resistirse:
¡No debe llevar eso ultraconservantes!
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) December 21, 2020
Te la he arreglado un poco, así está más rica, sin eméritos fugados a Emiratos Árabes. ???????? pic.twitter.com/MJKlStnD0q
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) December 21, 2020
Cuando tu sobrino de 3 años te prepara la merienda con su maletín de Play Doh.
— Mr. Nobuddy (@MrNobudd1e) December 21, 2020
Necesito la receta de esto para la cena Nochebuena. pic.twitter.com/pR5mHtrAcT
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) December 21, 2020
— Gambito Plancha ???????? (@gambaplancha) December 21, 2020
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) December 21, 2020
Que alguien le envíe esto a @Jorgebuxade . ???????? pic.twitter.com/JLQUhRjPK3
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) December 21, 2020
Así mejor pic.twitter.com/sH8oXKiJYO
— Ana Soleto (@anasole69) December 21, 2020
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) December 21, 2020
Pues sí que era verdad que coméis banderas...
— Mrs. Wallace (@wallacegere) December 21, 2020
La plastilina de mi clase de preescolar tenía mejor pinta. https://t.co/gktfhPMDAE
— Marina Lobo (@marinaLobL) December 21, 2020
Ese pastiche radiactivo NO ES UN POSTRE TRADICIONAL ESPAÑOL NAVIDEÑO. pic.twitter.com/WocTexe4pn
— skakeo fanzine (@skakeofanzine) December 21, 2020
Banderas muchas, decencia poca. pic.twitter.com/avkWLcN5Du
— Alberto Chorizo Pikante (@APikante) December 21, 2020
¿Comerse la bandera, digerirla con jugos gástricos ácidos y cagarla en un retrete de mala muerte no es ultraje a la bandera?
— Felisin pa' la familia ????️???? (@Felisin04) December 21, 2020
Prepara un chute de urbason y otra de adrenalina para el shock anafiláctico
— Garrapataman ♥️???????????????? (@salagartija) December 21, 2020
La pinta es asquerosita, eh? Parece surimi con colorante
— Sé Fernández ????☂️ (@SFernndez5) December 21, 2020
Hay un poco de comida en tu colorante... o ni eso.
— Dr. Motosierra (@Psyklon_Z) December 21, 2020
