"Feliz Navidad a todos... Incluso a la prensa". Así de 'cariñoso' con la profesión periodística se mostraba el eurodiputado de Vox Jorge Buxadé en su cuenta de Twitter tras "la última rueda de prensa del año". Y es que cuando los periodistas son los que desmontan todos los bulos de tu partido, algo de rencor te queda, claro.

Pero lo que más ha llamado la atención de su mensaje ha sido la imagen que lo acompañaba: un plato con lo que parece ser una especie de turrón con los colores de la bandera de España. Hasta en eso sí...

Por supuesto, los tuiteros no han podido resistirse:
