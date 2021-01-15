Hay cosas que, pese a que ya no sorprendan, siguen decepcionando. El pasado miércoles, el Partido Socialista Obrero Español volvió a salvar al rey emérito de ser investigado en el Congreso. Sus votos, sumados a los de PP y Vox, evitaron que la Cámara Baja investigue el presunto uso de las tarjetas opacas por parte de Juan Carlos I.
Un comportamiento que los tuiteros han resumido una vez más con su legendaria capacidad para sintetizar las cosas: "El PSOE es republicano asintomático"
Ahora, también desde las redes, nos llega un vídeo de Carmen Calvo que retrata esa contradicción de forma muy gráfica. Es del tuitero Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz):
Acompáñame en esta triste historia. pic.twitter.com/1TwLgoPj55
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) January 14, 2021
Una "triste historia" que muchos usuarios de la red social han comentado:
El cortesanismo de estos me parece aún más rastrero que el del PP o Vox...
— Моисeс ???????? (@mrivadullagz) January 14, 2021
PSOE en estado puro. Mientras tanto, su votante prototipo recibiendo la meada: pic.twitter.com/Egcv5fF4BP
— ???? Carlitos ???? (@_Carlos_GB) January 14, 2021
Si es que es igual, pueden mentir y reírse en la cara de quien quieran, que nunca pasa nada.
— Albert Serracant (@AlbertSerracant) January 14, 2021
Con los votos de PSOE, PP y VOX.
Se me revuelve el estómago al oírlo.
— Jesús ???? (@Yosutumaka) January 14, 2021
