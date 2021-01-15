Diario Público
Diario Público

Rey emérito El vídeo de Carmen Calvo que retrata la contradicción del PSOE al proteger a Juan Carlos I

Por

Hay cosas que, pese a que ya no sorprendan, siguen decepcionando. El pasado miércoles, el Partido Socialista Obrero Español volvió a salvar al rey emérito de ser investigado en el Congreso. Sus votos, sumados a los de PP y Vox, evitaron que la Cámara Baja investigue el presunto uso de las tarjetas opacas por parte de Juan Carlos I.

Un comportamiento que los tuiteros han resumido una vez más con su legendaria capacidad para sintetizar las cosas: "El PSOE es republicano asintomático"

Ahora, también desde las redes, nos llega un vídeo de Carmen Calvo que retrata esa contradicción de forma muy gráfica. Es del tuitero Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz):

Una "triste historia" que muchos usuarios de la red social han comentado:
En este artículo