Los memes más descacharrantes de Santiago Abascal bajo la nieve

El temporal Filomena ha dejado muchas imágenes para el recuerdo. Un Madrid como no habíamos visto, bellísimo cubierto de nieve. Pero después una estampa, no tan bonita, con las calles llenas de basura. También hemos podido contemplar fotos curiosas de políticos bajo la nieve con una pala, como Pablo Casado o Ignacio Aguado.
Relacionada: "Yo estoy de acuerdo con que declaren a Díaz Ayuso zona catastrófica"
Ahora, otra más se suma a la lista: es la imagen líder del partido ultraderechista Vox, Santiago Abascal, que (sin pala) también ha posado bajo la nieve para el diario El Mundo. Los tuiteros, que no dejan pasar una oportunidad como esta, se han lanzado y han convertido la imagen en meme. Estas han sido algunas de sus creaciones:
— Limovnik???? (@SChiringuitos) January 17, 2021
Plástico! pic.twitter.com/ZpulWUwRwf
— Limovnik???? (@SChiringuitos) January 17, 2021
Acho...ves?
Trust the plan, rojo! pic.twitter.com/wO6lPg9Zp8
— Limovnik???? (@SChiringuitos) January 17, 2021
— Alejandro (@alelitooo) January 17, 2021
Acho.
Podíamos haber quedado en un bar... pic.twitter.com/Z14IA9nZ7O
— Limovnik???? (@SChiringuitos) January 17, 2021
Llego tarde pero seguro. ???? pic.twitter.com/PAOEHxSAHN
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) January 17, 2021
Pelao al tazón ???????? pic.twitter.com/jR7ruY7TRa
— Emi ???????? (@la_frantxute) January 17, 2021
— le frère 2 ???? (@lefrre21) January 17, 2021
No tienes frío Santi?
No, socialcomunista. pic.twitter.com/6XWoAVVTU2
— Limovnik???? (@SChiringuitos) January 17, 2021
— Skeletourette (@skeletourette) January 17, 2021
— ????walter✊ (@walter87620892) January 17, 2021
Este a @AGUSTIJIMENEZ no, que ya se habrá ido, pero a @jimenezagustin le va a gustar, que es paisano. pic.twitter.com/eIpPAz6a66
— Eᒪ ᗰᗩᑎᗪᗩEᑌᒪEᖇIᗩᑎO (@mancogido) January 17, 2021
— enanitochinao (@juancarlosseva) January 17, 2021
— Luis_Polo_de_Limón???????? (@LuisPolodeLimon) January 17, 2021
Father and son. ????❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/Xu7fhAIlhu
— VictoriaUve (@AtticusUve) January 17, 2021
Aun se puede ?? ???????? pic.twitter.com/brMQ6Su7X7
— Raul de la Cal (@cal_raul) January 17, 2021
— enanitochinao (@juancarlosseva) January 17, 2021
— ☠BlackHusky☠ (@DarkxeN82) January 17, 2021
- Púes se ha quedado un día estupendo para fusilar a 26 millones de hijos de puta..tú que dices Mari puri? pic.twitter.com/hCHKlJK8AJ
— ✌☝ (@VI88653446) January 17, 2021
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) January 17, 2021
— ???????????????????????????????? + ???? ???????????????????? (@NacheteZ_Ds) January 17, 2021
— ????walter✊ (@walter87620892) January 17, 2021
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>