Los memes más descacharrantes de Santiago Abascal bajo la nieve

Santiago Abascal.- EFE
El temporal Filomena ha dejado muchas imágenes para el recuerdo. Un Madrid como no habíamos visto, bellísimo cubierto de nieve. Pero después una estampa, no tan bonita, con las calles llenas de basura. También hemos podido contemplar fotos curiosas de políticos bajo la nieve con una pala, como Pablo Casado o Ignacio Aguado.

Ahora, otra más se suma a la lista: es la imagen líder del partido ultraderechista Vox, Santiago Abascal, que (sin pala) también ha posado bajo la nieve para el diario El Mundo. Los tuiteros, que no dejan pasar una oportunidad como esta, se han lanzado y han convertido la imagen en meme. Estas han sido algunas de sus creaciones:
