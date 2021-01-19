El metafórico hilo de una tuitera sobre las polémicas donaciones sanitarias de Amancio Ortega

La historieta de ficción de una tuitera sobre un abuelo que hace regalos caros a su nieta sin molestarse en saber lo que realmente necesita, por una cuestión de falsa modestia y "presumir de generosidad", se ha hecho viral por el giro final de su metáfora.

La usuaria invita a reflexionar sobre el polémico altruismo de las donaciones en materia sanitaria del fundador de Inditex, que sigue encabezando la lista de las grandes fortunas de España, Amancio Ortega.

Encima tiene la manía de regalar todo a destiempo: lo mismo le compra en marzo un plumas que en invierno le quedará pequeño que unas sandalias en octubre. Cada vez que le hace esos regalos se me llevan los demonios, porque con los 500€ de una cazadora la visto 2 años. + — Blanca Rodríguez «Bandarrita» (@bandarrita) January 18, 2021

Él no piensa en las necesidades de la niña ni en la situación de la familia porque lo que le mola es sentirse el ricacho de la familia y presumir de generoso, que todos vean lo guay que es con su bisnieta. + — Blanca Rodríguez «Bandarrita» (@bandarrita) January 18, 2021

Es mentira, hace muchos años que no tengo abuelos. pic.twitter.com/y4zaiLgc57 — Blanca Rodríguez «Bandarrita» (@bandarrita) January 18, 2021

El hilo hace reflexionar: Si no se contrata a suficientes sanitarios, si no se ofrecen contratos dignos para las personas encargadas de la salud ¿Por qué no empezamos por ahí?

La realidad es que Amancio Ortega ha sido, es y será uno de los temas más comentados en redes sociales. Es por ello por lo que las reacciones al hilo no se han hecho esperar:

