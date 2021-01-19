Diario Público
El metafórico hilo de una tuitera sobre las polémicas donaciones sanitarias de Amancio Ortega

La historieta de ficción de una tuitera sobre un abuelo que hace regalos caros a su nieta sin molestarse en saber lo que realmente necesita, por una cuestión de falsa modestia y "presumir de generosidad", se ha hecho viral por el giro final de su metáfora.

La usuaria invita a reflexionar sobre el polémico altruismo de las donaciones en materia sanitaria del fundador de Inditex, que sigue encabezando la lista de las grandes fortunas de España, Amancio Ortega.

El hilo hace reflexionar: Si no se contrata a suficientes sanitarios, si no se ofrecen contratos dignos para las personas encargadas de la salud ¿Por qué no empezamos por ahí?

La realidad es que Amancio Ortega ha sido, es y será uno de los temas más comentados en redes sociales. Es por ello por lo que las reacciones al hilo no se han hecho esperar:

 
