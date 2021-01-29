Cuando tratas de culpar al Gobierno por un problema que afecta a toda la UE y te sale mal: las redes desmontan a una diputada del PP

Parece ser que seguir la actualidad no es un requisito para ser política, ni aunque estemos pasando una pandemia. De ahí que la diputada del Partido Popular por La Rioja, Cuca Gamarra, se pregunte en Twitter: "¿Dónde están las vacunas?". Todo esto después de que el pasado 15 de enero la farmacéutica Pfizer-BioNTech avisase a la Unión Europea de que iba a producirse un descenso temporal en los envíos a los países miembros a partir de la siguiente semana, y que esto tuviese repercusión en toda la prensa.
¿Dónde están las vacunas? pic.twitter.com/911bKHwKD4
— Cuca Gamarra (@cucagamarra) January 28, 2021
La duda de Gamarra sólo es un engranaje más en la ofensiva del PP contra el Gobierno por el parón en el suministro de vacunas. Una pausa que repercute a toda la Unión Europea por igual. Esta serie de ataques para confundir a la ciudadanía sobre el problema de la falta de dosis y echar la culpa a Sánchez viene encabezada, ni más ni menos, que por Ayuso, la protagonista de la privatización de las vacunación en Madrid.
El 11 de diciembre advertíamos que nos quedaríamos sin vacunas.
El 14 de diciembre, Illa: "Sobrarán vacunas". https://t.co/c1kJaPzILH pic.twitter.com/3DjXkJIe42
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) January 28, 2021
Sin embargo, aunque dicen que no hay mejor defensa que un buen ataque, no es así en Twitter, cuando los usuarios pueden oler tus intenciones.
La pregunta es, ¿Estáis pretendido confrontar al gobierno y generar polémica con un asunto que no es responsabilidad del gobierno y que además todo el mundo en este país y todos los medios europeos atribuyen a las farmacéuticas y sus intereses comerciales?
Cambien de asesor.
— Tania C/❤ (@TaniaCrespo3) January 28, 2021
Y he aquí cómo, en un tema que no es responsabilidad del gobierno y que nos afecta a todos, el PP vuelve a hacer polémica y confrontación.
¿Es que nunca se comportarán como un partido de Estado?
— Erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae (@aluquema) January 28, 2021
Y cuidado con lo que preguntas, que los usuarios te pueden contestar con tus propias palabras y ¡ojo! ¡tienen vídeos y fotos!
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) January 29, 2021
En las comunidades gobernadas por ustedes, muchas en la basura pic.twitter.com/WU2gjmGb8z
— El zaforas ???? (@Elzaforas) January 29, 2021
Dónde está su vergüenza? Con respecto a las vacunas, comience por la @regiondemurcia. Región de Murcia? Vaya, región como en el franquismo... pic.twitter.com/bNtRp60WW2
— Gabriela Núñez #FemHo (@nu_ma65) January 28, 2021
Mira el embalaje de estas vacunas, lo mismo esta tu nombre y los de tu banda pic.twitter.com/jisfF0USfI
— luchando (@GolfoLeo) January 29, 2021
Preguntale a la IDA y al señorito cortijero. pic.twitter.com/e8FPNWYX0J
— paco guti (@Pacopacmio) January 28, 2021
