Cuando tratas de culpar al Gobierno por un problema que afecta a toda la UE y te sale mal: las redes desmontan a una diputada del PP

Tweet de Cuca Gamarra
Parece ser que seguir la actualidad no es un requisito para ser política, ni aunque estemos pasando una pandemia. De ahí que la diputada del Partido Popular por La Rioja, Cuca Gamarra, se pregunte en Twitter: "¿Dónde están las vacunas?". Todo esto después de que el pasado 15 de enero la farmacéutica Pfizer-BioNTech avisase a la Unión Europea de que iba a producirse un descenso temporal en los envíos a los países miembros a partir de la siguiente semana, y que esto tuviese repercusión en toda la prensa.

 

La duda de Gamarra sólo es un engranaje más en la ofensiva del PP contra el Gobierno por el parón en el suministro de vacunas. Una pausa que repercute a toda la Unión Europea por igual. Esta serie de ataques para confundir a la ciudadanía sobre el problema de la falta de dosis y echar la culpa a Sánchez viene encabezada, ni más ni menos, que por Ayuso, la protagonista de la privatización de las vacunación en Madrid.

Sin embargo, aunque dicen que no hay mejor defensa que un buen ataque, no es así en Twitter, cuando los usuarios pueden oler tus intenciones.

Y cuidado con lo que preguntas, que los usuarios te pueden contestar con tus propias palabras y ¡ojo! ¡tienen vídeos y fotos!
