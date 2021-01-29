Diario Público
Ultraderecha Esta es la cara que se le queda a Ortega Smith cuando le desmontan sus bulos con datos

"Si me permite, es que esta redacción ha hecho su trabajo [...] y tenemos la fuente del Instituto Nacional de Estadística". Con estas palabras comienza la precisión del un periodista de RTVE al secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, sobre los tuits xenófobos de su formación, que relacionan delincuencia con inmigración. La cara de Smith y sus intentos de justificarse de después, lo dicen todo.

Sucedió este jueves en el programa La noche en 24h del Canal 24h de Radio Televisión Española. El periodista, Diego Losada, entrevistaba al político ultraderechista y le mostraba unos tuits de su formación. Tras preguntarle por los datos que esgrimen en su tuit y por qué no citan a la fuente que supuestamente los ofrece, Losada responde con datos:

Las redes han aplaudido el trabajo del programa, que no se ha limitado a dar un micrófono a un político sino que se han informado y han contrastado las declaraciones.
