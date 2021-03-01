Agentes de Delitos Económicos de los Mossos d'Esquadra han registrado este lunes las oficinas del FC Barcelona y han detenido al expresidente del club Josep Maria Bartomeu, según ha adelantado la Cadena Ser. Además de Bartomeu, según estas informaciones se habría detenido también a Óscar Grau, actual director general, Jaume Masferrer, exdirector del área de la presidencia, y Roman Gómez Ponti, jefe de los servicios jurídicos.

Según fuentes policiales citadas por EFE, el registro tiene que ver con el denominado BarçaGate, que investiga si una empresa contratada por el club azulgrana llevó a cabo una campaña de desprestigio en las redes sociales de jugadores, como Lionel Messi o Gerad Piqué, y entidades contrarias a la directiva de Bartomeu.

Al margen de las consecuencias legales, las redes se han tomado la noticia con humor y se han llenado de comentarios irónicos:

