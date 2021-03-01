Agentes de Delitos Económicos de los Mossos d'Esquadra han registrado este lunes las oficinas del FC Barcelona y han detenido al expresidente del club Josep Maria Bartomeu, según ha adelantado la Cadena Ser. Además de Bartomeu, según estas informaciones se habría detenido también a Óscar Grau, actual director general, Jaume Masferrer, exdirector del área de la presidencia, y Roman Gómez Ponti, jefe de los servicios jurídicos.
Según fuentes policiales citadas por EFE, el registro tiene que ver con el denominado BarçaGate, que investiga si una empresa contratada por el club azulgrana llevó a cabo una campaña de desprestigio en las redes sociales de jugadores, como Lionel Messi o Gerad Piqué, y entidades contrarias a la directiva de Bartomeu.
Al margen de las consecuencias legales, las redes se han tomado la noticia con humor y se han llenado de comentarios irónicos:
???? ÚLTIMA HORA | Josep Maria Bartomeu, detenido en el marco de la investigación del 'Barçagate'. pic.twitter.com/3Pw3hQ3Itb
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) March 1, 2021
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) March 1, 2021
Josep María Bartomeu se acoge a la 'Doctrina Infanta' y asegura que él solo firmaba los papeles y que Messi lo llevaba todo.
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) March 1, 2021
LIBERTAD PARA NOBITA https://t.co/ewC5LElDb1
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) March 1, 2021
¡¡¡¡Bartomeu!!! pic.twitter.com/5WyGiRzyfH
— Sergio (@TrainerExtreme) March 1, 2021
Més que un club, una serie de Netflix. https://t.co/NmBd3NqDda
— Dios (@diostuitero) March 1, 2021
Bartomeu tatuándose los planos del Camp Nou por todo el cuerpo.
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) March 1, 2021
Me lo han mandado por Whatsapp y sé que no está bien, pero me he reído. pic.twitter.com/Ql5QLej0lX
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) March 1, 2021
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) March 1, 2021
https://t.co/Vfk0H7CGoM pic.twitter.com/9cqrC5jWrc
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) March 1, 2021
Bartomeu consigue huir de la policía gracias a un gorro voladorhttps://t.co/w3XE0B3HAs
— El Jueves (@eljueves) March 1, 2021
Bartomeu, presidente emérito del Barça.
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) March 1, 2021
Se de uno que se está partiendo con la detención de Bartomeu pic.twitter.com/WYoTjPBlvA
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) March 1, 2021
Tuiteros esperando para publicar la foto de Bartomeu con la camiseta de Trincão. pic.twitter.com/6DRH9w2E0D
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) March 1, 2021
— EtFelicitoFill (@etfelicitofill) March 1, 2021
— DoctorCuler (@DrCuler) March 1, 2021
— Iker Huarte (@ikerhuarte) March 1, 2021
Relacionada:
-AuronPlay explica que el presidente del Barça le denunció por un tuit en el que ponía "Nobita vamos a por ti"
