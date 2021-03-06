Aunque pareciera que Pedro Piqueras ya había sufrido todo cuando le dieron paso desde el guirigay de Sálvame, este viernes hubo una nueva entrega de Despedidas Desastrosas. "¿¿Ya?? ¿¿Piqueras?? Eh...", preguntaba Paz Padilla, la presentadora de la tertulia del corazón. "¡Informativos Telecinco!", exclamaba como despedida del programa.

Cortaba de este modo la explicación de un colaborador y paraba en seco la tertulia porque se habían quedado sin tiempo. Daba paso así a Informativos Telecinco, una vez más, de manera demasiado original: entre la melodía de informativos, las palabras de Paz Padilla, las de Piqueras y lo que se presentara en ese momento.

La cara del presentador de noticias lo decía todo al no saber si hablar o no mientras Padilla seguía preguntando: "¿Qué me estáis diciendo?".

A #Piqueras hay que hacerle un monumento. Hoy otra transición para la historia pic.twitter.com/OkH9oTiyob — TVMASPI (@sebas_maspons) March 5, 2021

No es, ni muchísimo menos, la primera vez que ocurre esto en Telecinco. Algunas de las joyas de la corona fueron muy memorables: Raquel Mosqueda dando paso a Piqueras mientras lo denominaba como "uno de los grandes del Telediario, que lleva muchos años en las televisiones"; Anabel Pantoja haciendo un pareado de parvulito ("Nueve y cinco, Informativos Telecinco") o, incluso, ella misma dando paso desnuda al programa de noticias.

La paciencia de Piqueras es de libro y sus expresiones, que siempre se hacen virales en Twitter, dignas de recordar. Esperemos que el presentador no caiga en la desesperación, por muy fácil que lo tenga.