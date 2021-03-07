Diario Público
Twitter "Míralas bien, de lo que están desnudas es de derechos": el emotivo discurso contra la prostitución de Mabel Lozano al recoger su Goya

La escritora, directora de cine y actriz Mabel Lozano ha dirigido y producido Biografía del cadáver de una mujer, que este sábado se ha alzado con el Goya al Mejor cortometraje documental. Su corto "pone voz a miles de mujeres víctimas de trata".

Tras recibir el premio, Lozano ha recordado que estas mujeres "llegan al país en busca de una oportunidad". "Tienen deudas", ha recordado la directora de cine, que también ha denunciado "la complicidad de quienes las compran como un plato de carne". "Míralas bien, de lo que están desnudas es de derechos", ha apostillado.

Mabel Lozano fue entrevistada por Público a raíz de la publicación de PornoXplotación, una obra donde también trataba la cuestión de la prostitución. Aquí puedes ver la entrevista en vídeo.