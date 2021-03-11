Centenares de personas han abarrotado este jueves la Plaza del Cardenal Belluga en el centro de Murcia, tras el terremoto político vivido este miércoles en la Comunidad con la moción de censura de PSOE y Ciudadanos al Gobierno de López Miras y a la alcaldía de José Ballesta.
En las imágenes pueden verse a los asistentes apelotonados, aparentemente sin distancias de seguridad:
En Murcia solo están permitidas las reuniones sociales de 4 personas. Mientras, así está la plaza Belluga en Murcia en un mitin de Santiago Abascal de VOX. pic.twitter.com/QF11LwTXSY
— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) March 11, 2021
El líder ultraderechista ha asegurado en un tuit que "era una rueda de prensa", pero en los vídeos se puede comprobar que tienen un atril y megafonía.
Tras ver las imágenes decenas de tuiteros han criticado un acto así en plena pandemia, al tiempo que muchos se han acordado de la prohibición en Madrid a las manifestaciones del 8M:
Joder, joder, joder...¿Dónde está la policía?
— livia19 (@livia1903) March 11, 2021
la policía está viendo el discurso también
— jesús (@jesuusmb8) March 11, 2021
Malditas feminazis y su 8m
— ???????? ℙ???????????????????????????????? ???? (@Karnaval84) March 11, 2021
Joder con el 8m
— Sebas ????️???? (@DocLemonLemon) March 11, 2021
⬆️ Cuarta ola
— Calimie Niphredil ❄️ (@Calimie) March 11, 2021
Madre mía el 8M...
— ¡Televisión manipulación! (@Sergio62282885) March 11, 2021
¿No están prohibidas las manifestaciones por el COVID-19?
— CONCHI REGUEIRO (@ConchiRegueiro) March 11, 2021
Luego se queja de las féministas y del 8M ...
— Ridague20 (@Rida07329674) March 11, 2021
Vox afirma que convocó anoche una rueda de prensa de Abascal en un plaza de Murcia con atril y micrófono. Y que no es un mitin convocado en plena pandemia. Seguro que no. https://t.co/WfTiXKMphC
— Iñigo S. Ugarte (@Guerraeterna) March 11, 2021
Este es el peligro para la salud pública del 8M. Mitin de Vox hoy en Murcia pic.twitter.com/X7CUXEPS91
— Donpablopino (@donpablopino) March 11, 2021
