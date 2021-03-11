Diario Público
Coronavirus "Madre mía el 8M...": un acto de Abascal abarrota una plaza de Murcia en plena pandemia

Centenares de personas han abarrotado este jueves la Plaza del Cardenal Belluga en el centro de Murcia, tras el terremoto político vivido este miércoles en la Comunidad con la moción de censura de PSOE y Ciudadanos al Gobierno de López Miras y a la alcaldía de José Ballesta.

En las imágenes pueden verse a los asistentes apelotonados, aparentemente sin distancias de seguridad:

El líder ultraderechista ha asegurado en un tuit que "era una rueda de prensa", pero en los vídeos se puede comprobar que tienen un atril y megafonía.


Tras ver las imágenes decenas de tuiteros han criticado un acto así en plena pandemia, al tiempo que muchos se han acordado de la prohibición en Madrid a las manifestaciones del 8M:
