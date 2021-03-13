Diario Público
Diario Público

Tránsfugas en Murcia García Egea, retratado por los tuiteros: cuando decía que el PP "no acepta tránsfugas"

Por

Después del terremoto político vivido en Murcia, donde tres miembros de Ciudadanos han aceptado concejalías en el Gobierno a cambio de frenar la moción de censura contra el Ejecutivo del PP, Teodoro García Egea ha sido señalado como artífice de esta estrategia de transfuguismo.

Los tuiteros más ávidos no han tardado en bucear entre los tuits de Egea, donde han logrado identificar una publicación del secretario general del Partido Popular en la que aseguraba que en su formación no se toleraba el transfugismo.

Obviamente, entre críticas y bromas, el tuit se ha hecho viral.
En este artículo