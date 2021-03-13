Después del terremoto político vivido en Murcia, donde tres miembros de Ciudadanos han aceptado concejalías en el Gobierno a cambio de frenar la moción de censura contra el Ejecutivo del PP, Teodoro García Egea ha sido señalado como artífice de esta estrategia de transfuguismo.
Los tuiteros más ávidos no han tardado en bucear entre los tuits de Egea, donde han logrado identificar una publicación del secretario general del Partido Popular en la que aseguraba que en su formación no se toleraba el transfugismo.
Sr Rivera, no insista en su obsesión con el PP. Aquí no aceptamos tránsfugas.
Tampoco aceptamos lecciones de un partido que esconde a sus candidatos locales y regionales. Céntrese en organizar bien las primarias, le recomiendo tecnología Blockchain.
Saludos. https://t.co/E5PmKEs0kR
— Teodoro García Egea (@TeoGarciaEgea) May 19, 2019
Obviamente, entre críticas y bromas, el tuit se ha hecho viral.
Valer menos que la palabra de Teodoro García Egea. https://t.co/b2cbJ5WdqI
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) March 12, 2021
Un hombre de palabra https://t.co/gi9Liakqgd
— Enrique Clemente (@eclementen) March 13, 2021
"Aquí no aceptamos tránsfugas". Es verdad. Lo que hacen es comprarlos. https://t.co/LBwczMWK8r
— Toño Fraguas (@antoniofraguas) March 12, 2021
Sí escupes hacia arriba el hueso de la aceituna te cae en la cara. https://t.co/ogDAq42dHF
— laquintacolumna (@laquintacolumna) March 12, 2021
Murcia, que bonita eres. https://t.co/evP8x8U2PV
— Jaume Mayor???? (@JaumeMayor) March 12, 2021
Hola @TeoGarciaEgea, ¿a cuánto os dejan el kilo de traidores a los corruptos? https://t.co/UVxpWCbIYC
— Unknown ???? (@h0m3r02) March 12, 2021
