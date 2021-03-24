El Congreso debatió este martes una PNL del PP instando al Gobierno a condenar los "totalitarismos nazi y comunista". Una propuesta que ya fue rechazada en la Comisión Constitucional, con la que el PP, reticente a condenar el franquismo, sigue la estela de los ultraderechistas de Vox, tratando de equiparar nazismo y comunismo.
En respuesta a la iniciativa, el diputado de Bildu, Oskar Matute, hizo un tremendo repaso a la derecha en un discurso de cinco minutos "con el objetivo de no caer en la desmemoria".
El propio Matute ha colgado su discurso en Twitter:
Por memoria antifascista. Por todos los democratas que lucharon por la libertad.
Porque fueron, somos! Ni un paso atrás ante el fascismo. NO PASARÁN! ✊️pic.twitter.com/t0ALitHm1j
— Oskar Matute (@OskarMatute) March 23, 2021
"Ustedes, señorías del PP, presentan hoy una propuesta donde humillar a las víctimas del franquismo, muchas de ellas comunistas, tratando de equipararlas con la ideología criminal del Tercer Reich", aseguró. "Presentan una propuesta para condenar al nazismo como si el Gobierno de Rajoy no hubiera celebrado en 2013 un homenaje a la División Azul. O como si su fundador, Manuel Fraga, no hubiera firmado en 1971 un manifiesto por la liberación de Rudolf Hess, el número dos del régimen nazi de Hitler", explica también.
Muchos han aplaudido sus palabras en las redes:
Simple y llanamente, brutal. ????
Una intervención magnífica, Oskar.
— JOSÉ CÁMARA ✍️???????? TROLS y FASCISTAS ⛔ (@EscritorJCamara) March 23, 2021
Señor Matute, me ha faltado la referencia al ataque en Vitoria en 1976 ordenado por Fraga y el entonces ministro de interior. Mi madre era vitoriana y nunca superó ese episodio. De hecho, " odiaba" a Fraga.
— Blanca (@Blanca58705072) March 23, 2021
Madre mía te como la boca.
— NEGA ???? (@Nega_Maiz) March 23, 2021
Se tendrían que haber levantado hasta los del PP a aplaudir ✊????
— Miguel Charisteas (@Karistofsky) March 23, 2021
Gracias Oskar! Gracias por decir a estos franquistas, lo que muchos pensamos, y que ellos tratan de que olvidemos!!
— Rosamari Lo???????? (@lozomarti) March 23, 2021
Brutal una vez más, Eskerrik asko Andaluziatik!!
— Javier Botello ۞ (@javibotellosalg) March 23, 2021
Sublime, comentar algo sería estropear la intervención. Un orgullo. Gracias.
— Iván S. ????????☭ (@IviFloydForza) March 23, 2021
