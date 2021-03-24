Diario Público
Diario Público

Congreso de los Diputados El tremendo repaso de Oskar Matute a la derecha por comparar nazismo y comunismo

Por

El Congreso debatió este martes una PNL del PP instando al Gobierno a condenar los "totalitarismos nazi y comunista". Una propuesta que ya fue rechazada en la Comisión Constitucional, con la que el PP, reticente a condenar el franquismo, sigue la estela de los ultraderechistas de Vox, tratando de equiparar nazismo y comunismo.

Relacionada: La contundente respuesta de un diputado de Izquierda Unida al intento del PP de equiparar comunismo y nazismo

En respuesta a la iniciativa, el diputado de Bildu, Oskar Matute, hizo un tremendo repaso a la derecha en un discurso de cinco minutos "con el objetivo de no caer en la desmemoria".

El propio Matute ha colgado su discurso en Twitter:

"Ustedes, señorías del PP, presentan hoy una propuesta donde humillar a las víctimas del franquismo, muchas de ellas comunistas, tratando de equipararlas con la ideología criminal del Tercer Reich", aseguró. "Presentan una propuesta para condenar al nazismo como si el Gobierno de Rajoy no hubiera celebrado en 2013 un homenaje a la División Azul. O como si su fundador, Manuel Fraga, no hubiera firmado en 1971 un manifiesto por la liberación de Rudolf Hess, el número dos del régimen nazi de Hitler", explica también.

Muchos han aplaudido sus palabras en las redes:
En este artículo