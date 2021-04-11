El Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 5 de Madrid ha acordado que el exportavoz de Ciudadanos en las Cortes Valencianas Toni Cantó y el exalcalde de Toledo Agustín Conde sean excluidos de la lista electoral de Isabel Díaz Ayuso del próximo 4M.
La sentencia, que da respuesta a la denuncia interpuesta por el PSOE, será recurrida ante el Tribunal Constitucional por el PP, pero eso no ha evitado que las redes se inunden de bromas en torno a Cantó. "Mi compromiso es por la libertad", ha escrito Cantó en twitter"
Vaya, es más legal Serigne Mbayé que Toni Cantó.
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) April 11, 2021
Un juez anula la candidatura de Toni Cantó. Calienta, Bertín, que sales. pic.twitter.com/8ncsYLQGKA
— Sergio del Molino (@sergiodelmolino) April 11, 2021
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) April 11, 2021
La justicia anula la candidatura de Toni Cantó en el PP de Madrid; así, a bote pronto, se me viene a la cabeza sacándole de mi bar en Arroyo Pingarrón.. cuidado con el escalón. pic.twitter.com/h45xRoTNbF
— Carla Antonelli / ????️⚧️☂️ (@CarlaAntonelli) April 11, 2021
TONI CANTÓ, NOVATO. pic.twitter.com/8hLrOsi3pL
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) April 11, 2021
ÚLTIMA HORA: Toni Cantó se empadrona en Sotosalbos.
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) April 11, 2021
Toni Cantó dando el salto al PP de Ayuso. pic.twitter.com/CmxZWliIGO
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) April 11, 2021
Toni Cantó mañana llegando a la sede de V0X pic.twitter.com/kzqyu5NrOA
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) April 11, 2021
Fuerte abrazo al representante de Toni Cantó
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) April 11, 2021
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|
|A TU CASA TONI CANTÓ |
|____＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿ |
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
——
| |
|_ |_
— Sergio (@TrainerExtreme) April 11, 2021
????Húltima ora sobre Toni Cantó pic.twitter.com/hmR9QgRpOu
— ????????ʜᴇꜱᴘᴀÑᴏʟᴀᴢᴏ®???????????????? (@Hespanolazo) April 11, 2021
