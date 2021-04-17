Diario Público
Vox Ley Rhodes "¿Están furiosos porque la pederastia tarde más en prescribir?": críticas a Vox por un tuit en el que califican de "basura" la nueva ley de la infancia

El Congreso ha aprobado esta semana la primera ley de protección a la infancia frente a la violencia. Una norma que, entre otras cosas, ampliará el plazo de prescripción de los delitos graves contra menores.

Este punto de la ley, sin embargo, no parece gustar demasiado a Vox, que el pasado jueves puso un tuit polémico desde la cuenta satélite de Vox Vicálvaro en el que califica de "basura" la norma.

Este mensaje ha sido criticado ampliamente por la comunidad tuitera.
