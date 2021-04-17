El Congreso ha aprobado esta semana la primera ley de protección a la infancia frente a la violencia. Una norma que, entre otras cosas, ampliará el plazo de prescripción de los delitos graves contra menores.
Este punto de la ley, sin embargo, no parece gustar demasiado a Vox, que el pasado jueves puso un tuit polémico desde la cuenta satélite de Vox Vicálvaro en el que califica de "basura" la norma.
Ojo, esta BASURA de ley ha salido adelante con el voto a favor de PP y Ciudadanos.#SoloQuedaVOX#ProtegeMadrid
El Congreso da luz verde a la Ley de la Infancia, que amplía el plazo de prescripción de delitos a menores https://t.co/NpEFRgocyt vía @ABC_Conocer
— VOX Vicálvaro ???????? (@VicalvaroVOX) April 15, 2021
Este mensaje ha sido criticado ampliamente por la comunidad tuitera.
Esto igual dirige la educación de Madrid tras el 4M. pic.twitter.com/54mbge0JaM
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) April 16, 2021
¿Están furiosos porque los delitos de pederastia tarden más en prescribir?
Están furiosos porque los delitos de pederastia tarden más en prescribir. https://t.co/7dexS4RxS4
— ????Ｃｙｂｅｒ－Ｒｕｒａｌ♜ (@Rua_isBack) April 17, 2021
Hola, quería hacer una pregunta. Sí estáis en contra de ampliar el plazo de prescripción de delitos a menores, ¿tenéis alguna clase de problema mental o de verdad apoyáis la pederastia? Me acaba de surgir la duda ???? https://t.co/PTXjAqg6ez
— Javier Hernández (@JaviHachee) April 17, 2021
Es cosa mía o se están quejando de que los delitos de pederastia tarden más en prescribir? https://t.co/ZNYkpZDxHi
— ⚡ADRV⚡ (@asiern_97) April 17, 2021
Ojo, a esta PUTA BASURA le parece mal que los delitos graves contra menores como la pederastia prescriban más tarde. https://t.co/cfkOLf0fP9
— XChewie (@XChewie) April 16, 2021
