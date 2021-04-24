Las portadas de la prensa de derechas tras los insultos de Monasterio: 'El Mundo' y 'La Razón' culpan también a Iglesias y 'Abc' saca a Venezuela

La campaña del 4M dio un giro este viernes después de que la izquierda se hartara de las provocaciones de la ultraderecha. Pablo Iglesias abandonaba el debate de la Cadena Ser después de que Rocío Monasterio se negara a condenar las amenazas de muerte que ha recibido. Una hora después, Ángel Gabilondo y Mónica García se sumaban a la retirada.
Todos los debates han sido cancelados después de lo ocurrido. Sin embargo, la prensa conservadora ha encontrado igual de culpable del asunto a Iglesias, que ha sido objeto de sus portadas de este sábado 24 de abril.
Mientras que La Razón y El Mundo reparten culpas del estallido del diálogo en plena campaña electoral, ABC opta por irse hasta Venezuela y no atender a lo que ocurrió este viernes.
Esto no ha pasado desapercibido en redes sociales.
Cuando el grajo vuela bajo es que hace un frío del carajo y cuando el ABC saca en portada a Venezuela es que las elecciones están muy ajustadas. pic.twitter.com/aQEDJrEQk2
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) April 23, 2021
Ayer pasó algo muy grave en un debate democrático y @abc_es lo ignora y lleva en portada VENEZUELA!!!
El día que vuelvan ser atacados por los fascistas y nazis se preguntarán el motivo por el que nadie los apoya. pic.twitter.com/vzs1HCkAZv
— Pitu Albarellos #AstraZeneca ???? 1/2 (@pitu_albarellos) April 24, 2021
Chicos, están asustados... han sacado la artillería... VENEZUELA, CASOPLON, ETAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/bWRvj9zHYO
— ????????❦Princesa Pálidaღ????☭ ???? (@Princesa_Palida) April 24, 2021
Y aquí dos formas distintas, pero igualmente válidas para blanquear el fascismo.@larazon_es normaliza a la dirigente Ultra, poniendo a iglesias en su lugar.@abc_es pasa de contar nada, pero un poquito de Venezuela en portada.
Hay que ser sinvergüenza. pic.twitter.com/v28JrI9C6f
— MILON???? (@MMoza1212) April 24, 2021
