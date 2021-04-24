Diario Público
Diario Público

Las portadas de la prensa de derechas tras los insultos de Monasterio: 'El Mundo' y 'La Razón' culpan también a Iglesias y 'Abc' saca a Venezuela

Por

La campaña del 4M dio un giro este viernes después de que la izquierda se hartara de las provocaciones de la ultraderecha. Pablo Iglesias abandonaba el debate de la Cadena Ser después de que Rocío Monasterio se negara a condenar las amenazas de muerte que ha recibido. Una hora después, Ángel Gabilondo y Mónica García se sumaban a la retirada.

Todos los debates han sido cancelados después de lo ocurrido. Sin embargo, la prensa conservadora ha encontrado igual de culpable del asunto a Iglesias, que ha sido objeto de sus portadas de este sábado 24 de abril.

Mientras que La Razón y El Mundo reparten culpas del estallido del diálogo en plena campaña electoral, ABC opta por irse hasta Venezuela y no atender a lo que ocurrió este viernes.

Esto no ha pasado desapercibido en redes sociales.

En este artículo