La vacunación contra el coronavirus de algún familiar es, hoy en día, un motivo para la alegría. Miles de mensajes inundan las redes celebrando la inmunización de madres y padres, abuelos y abuelas y tíos y tías. Y también con sus reacciones al recibir las dosis, algunas más curiosas que otras. Como es la de la tía del tuitero Álvaro Sánchez León, que enmarcó las inyecciones con las que le administraron el fármaco.
Con una etiqueta en la que se puede leer "Pfizer" y otras dos que recuerdan la fecha en la que se puso cada vacuna, una el 1 de abril y otra el 22 del mismo mes. Así es como la mujer, de 79 años, ha decidido inmortalizar su inmunización contra la covid-19, que su sobrino ha compartido en Twitter.
Escúchame: mi tía ha enmarcado las jeringuillas de la vacuna. Con eso te lo digo todo. De @pfizer_spain. pic.twitter.com/wT61fSa32d
— Álvaro Sánchez León (@asanleo) April 24, 2021
Hoy mi tía ha debutado en la radio a sus 79 para charlar con @JaviNieves y a @MarAmate sobre la historia de sus vacunas sobre lienzo: "Procuro enmarcar o guardar todas las cosas históricas que me pasan". Un #YoMeVacuno en 3D en @JaviYMar en @CADENA100. ¡Olé ahí mi tía viral! ???? pic.twitter.com/BYBjzuF7mB
— Álvaro Sánchez León (@asanleo) April 26, 2021
La foto del cuadro, que ha sorprendido a los internautas, acumula cientos de retuits y comentarios aplaudiendo la ocurrencia.
Que maravilla https://t.co/eut8heQZtw
— Fernando Arenas ????????/❤️????️???? (@fernando_utiel) April 25, 2021
Qué grande! https://t.co/jYP8LNeQrn
— FERNANDO PÉREZ (@rickisimus) April 25, 2021
!Oh!, denota la importancia que está teniendo en nuestras vidas. https://t.co/COHdCrGzgN
— Angelines ❤️???????? (@AFCancelas) April 25, 2021
Me parece taaaan grande ???????????? https://t.co/4uRZHwctKk
— Elena de Miguel (@DeMiguelConde) April 25, 2021
He aquí una artista. Lo digo en serio. https://t.co/CbIkXKvepI
— Ana de Blas (@anadebla) April 24, 2021
Esto podría cotizarse en la exposición de Arco
— CarlosSerna (@Carlos_Serna_G) April 25, 2021
