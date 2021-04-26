Diario Público
La vacunación contra el coronavirus de algún familiar es, hoy en día, un motivo para la alegría. Miles de mensajes inundan las redes celebrando la inmunización de madres y padres, abuelos y abuelas y tíos y tías. Y también con sus reacciones al recibir las dosis, algunas más curiosas que otras. Como es la de la tía del tuitero Álvaro Sánchez León, que enmarcó las inyecciones con las que le administraron el fármaco.

Con una etiqueta en la que se puede leer "Pfizer" y otras dos que recuerdan la fecha en la que se puso cada vacuna, una el 1 de abril y otra el 22 del mismo mes. Así es como la mujer, de 79 años, ha decidido inmortalizar su inmunización contra la covid-19, que su sobrino ha compartido en Twitter.

 

La foto del cuadro, que ha sorprendido a los internautas, acumula cientos de retuits y comentarios aplaudiendo la ocurrencia.
