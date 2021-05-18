twitter"El hacker, que era un niño, comenzó a poner amenazas de muerte a políticos españoles": Pantomima Full habla de cuando hackearon su cuenta de Twitter
En noviembre de 2019 la cuenta de Twitter de Pantomima Full, un dúo cómico dedicado a crear vídeos virales, fue hackeada y, durante unas horas, aparecieron tuits incitando a la violencia a políticos españoles, concretamente a Pablo Casado y a Santiago Abascal. Ahora, más de año y medio después, los humoristas han hablado sobre aquel episodio con bastante cachondeo.
"El hacker, que era un niño, comenzó a poner amenazas de muerte a políticos españoles y yo fui a la Policía", explica Robert Bodegas, uno de los dos miembros del equipo. Bodegas cuenta que desde la Policía le preguntaron si le merecía la pena denunciar el hackeo de la cuenta y que estuvo 6 horas esperando para poner la denuncia, sin éxito. El cómico acaba la anécdota explicando que el niño que hackeó su cuenta pidió 100 dólares por su rescate.
DE CUANDO NOS HACKEARON:@vodafoneyu pic.twitter.com/uA4rNbl1gn
— Pantomima Full (@Pantomima_Full) May 18, 2021
La historia han generado cachondeo en redes y algunos han explicado que pagarían 200 dólares en vez de 100.
Cuando os valoran en 100$????
— Futbol Coa Esquerda (@CoaFutbol) May 18, 2021
Yo compro pantomima por 200$
— febra15 (@febra0621) May 18, 2021
???????????????????? https://t.co/u9sYfI1F9p
— Alex (@Moludos) May 18, 2021
— EsCatologia (@Es_Cat_ologia) May 18, 2021
