El Gran Wyoming ha criticado duramente la nueva factura energética, que ha calificado de "timo". El conductor de ‘El Intermedio’ ha recordado que algunos buscan "sacar pasta" de la energía "inventando el recibo de la luz más caro de Europa".

Wyoming ha señalado que da igual "que estemos en verano o en invierno, que haga calor o llueva, los beneficios de las grandes compañías eléctricas siempre suben", ha sentenciado.


El nuevo formato de tarificación de la electricidad ha entrado en vigor este 1 de junio, estableciendo franjas horarias en las que el precio de la luz es más caro y otras en las que es más barato. Para el Gobierno, el precio medio va a bajar para los ciudadanos.

Lo cierto es que la medida, aun así, puede suponer un incremento en la factura, ya que el precio más elevado se sitúa en las zonas en las que los consumidores suelen recurrir a la electricidad. Por ello, Wyoming ha manifestado: "Nadie quiere poner lavadoras a las tres de la mañana".

