FerrerasLa contundente respuesta de Ferreras a Aznar tras acusar al PSOE de utilizar los atentados del 11-M para ganar las elecciones de 2004

Por

Ferreras ha cagado contra Aznar después de que el expresidente acusara al PSOE de haber llegado al poder en 2004 "utilizando los ataques terroristas" del 11M y en 2018 con una moción de censura "apoyada por separatistas y exterroristas". El presentador de Al Rojo Vivo ha mostrado su incredulidad y no ha podido ser más contundente: "Él fue el que capitaneó y pilotó las grandes mentiras del 11M".

"Él y un sector de su Gobierno intentaron engañar a este país ocultando la autoría del yihadismo. Sabían que, como dice Margallo en su libro, si era ETA, mayoría absoluta para el PP, si no era ETA y era la Yihad, perderían el poder político", ha proseguido el periodista. De esta forma, el periodista recalca que Aznar" intentó mantener una gran mentira durante varios días, y hoy sigue diciendo que el PSOE gano las elecciones apoyado en ese atentado".

Así, ha criticado duramente al expresidente del Ejecutivo nacional calificando de "terribles" las declaraciones "de alguien que ha sido incapaz de pedir perdón" y  ha recordado que el expresidente de EEUU, George Bush, sí ha pedido perdón.

La respuesta de Ferreras ha sido aplaudida en las redes:

