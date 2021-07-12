Lo más TreméndingUna burrada para un caballo: lo embadurnan de colores como actividad de "manualidades"

¿Qué lleva a alguien a pensar que pintarrajear un caballo es una actividad de "manualidades"? ¿Es posible que una hípica que ofrece "cursillos de verano" enseñe a los niños de 4 a 12 años que dibujar sobre un animal manso e indefenso está bien?

Muchos en Twitter no salen de su asombro tras visionar algunos vídeos en los que se pueden ver a unas niñas con pinturas que dejan al pobre jamelgo hecho un cuadro.

No tenemos palabras.

Otros usuarios sí tienen palabras:

Disclamer: por favor, las niñas no tienen la culpa, están en un cursillo y son los responsables adultos quienes organizan estas "manualidades". Gracias.

