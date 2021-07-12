Lo más TreméndingUna burrada para un caballo: lo embadurnan de colores como actividad de "manualidades"
¿Qué lleva a alguien a pensar que pintarrajear un caballo es una actividad de "manualidades"? ¿Es posible que una hípica que ofrece "cursillos de verano" enseñe a los niños de 4 a 12 años que dibujar sobre un animal manso e indefenso está bien?
Muchos en Twitter no salen de su asombro tras visionar algunos vídeos en los que se pueden ver a unas niñas con pinturas que dejan al pobre jamelgo hecho un cuadro.
No tenemos palabras.
la gente está mal de la cabeza? pic.twitter.com/mcpKtekAkI
— z0rra (@akkabadgyaI) July 8, 2021
manualidades?????? esq me quedo pic.twitter.com/y7EqM1fewX
— z0rra (@akkabadgyaI) July 10, 2021
Otros usuarios sí tienen palabras:
Bizarro, cruel, fomentando la burla a la dignidad de un ser indefenso, cosificándolo, que humillar, abusar y utilizar a un animal es "normal, porque es inferior". Así le inculcan la indolencia y placer de maltrato animal a las nuevas generaciones ????????????????
— Jesús Gutiérrez (@Verdumind2) July 10, 2021
Esto tiene 1.000 me gusta y tendría que tener 1.000.000 de denuncias, por maltrato animal..
Joder que alguien enseñe que querer a un animal es sacarle, limpiarme, llevarle de paseo darle de comer.
ATARLE Y PINTARLE ES TORTURA
— Punkkkk (@maarraiza) July 9, 2021
Que tipo de profesionales gestionan esta hípica ??? Es como el campamento del terror . Enseńan a humillar y a torturar … que maquiavélico todo
— Sílvia Arquero (@Sarq311) July 10, 2021
Luego pasan accidentes, el pobre caballo encima atado, eso que haceis es maltrato animal, pintaros vosotros , no entiendo que tiene de divertido!!
— Elena ???????????????????????????????????????? (@ElenySu) July 9, 2021
¿Por qué mejor no se hace cuerpos pintados? pic.twitter.com/CVPOnvYgzZ
— Laika Topazio ❁ (@ahnoquedura) July 9, 2021
Disclamer: por favor, las niñas no tienen la culpa, están en un cursillo y son los responsables adultos quienes organizan estas "manualidades". Gracias.
