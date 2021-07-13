Casado contra Yolanda DíazEl tuit de Rajoy que deja en evidencia a Casado tras atacar a Yolanda Díaz por su opinión sobre Fidel Castro
Conviene guardarse un poco las espaldas cuando uno se lanza con determinación a la charca del vituperio. Esta podría ser la conclusión a la que llegue Pablo Casado tras su último tropiezo (y legendario) zasca. Resulta que el líder popular tuvo a bien criticar la despedida que supuestamente le brindó la vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz, al líder revolucionario cubano Fidel Castro. Estas fueron sus palabras: "La que decía en Twitter, cuando murió Fidel Castro, que era una referencia de todo lo que había hecho. Lo digo hoy, que hay protestas en toda Cuba, pidiendo democracia y libertad".
Como saben la hemeroteca juega malas pasadas. Quizá por ello lo del arrojo, lo de venirse arriba con grandes palabras y afrentas atávicas de lo que alguien en otro momento. Nunca sabes a ciencia cierta la procedencia de la galleta (tuitera). En este caso fue Mariano Rajoy, presidente de su propio partido y de España entre 2011 y 2018 (hasta que fuera sustituido por un bolso), el que tuvo unas palabras honrosas con el mandatario cubano.
Palabras que alguien quiso recuperar para la ocasión
Pablo Casado, sobre Yolanda Díaz: "Ahora parece que se la quiere vender con cierta moderación a la líder del Partido Comunista, la que decía en Twitter cuando murió Fidel Castro que era una referencia de todo lo que había hecho".
Se te ha caído esto Pablo. pic.twitter.com/U0PT1mhGKr
— Antonio Mautor (@AntonioMautor) July 12, 2021
