Casado contra Yolanda DíazEl tuit de Rajoy que deja en evidencia a Casado tras atacar a Yolanda Díaz por su opinión sobre Fidel Castro

Por

Conviene guardarse un poco las espaldas cuando uno se lanza con determinación a la charca del vituperio. Esta podría ser la conclusión a la que llegue Pablo Casado tras su último tropiezo (y legendario) zasca. Resulta que el líder popular tuvo a bien criticar la despedida que supuestamente le brindó la vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz, al líder revolucionario cubano Fidel Castro. Estas fueron sus palabras: "La que decía en Twitter, cuando murió Fidel Castro, que era una referencia de todo lo que había hecho. Lo digo hoy, que hay protestas en toda Cuba, pidiendo democracia y libertad".

Como saben la hemeroteca juega malas pasadas. Quizá por ello lo del arrojo, lo de venirse arriba con grandes palabras y afrentas atávicas de lo que alguien en otro momento. Nunca sabes a ciencia cierta la procedencia de la galleta (tuitera). En este caso fue Mariano Rajoy, presidente de su propio partido y de España entre 2011 y 2018 (hasta que fuera sustituido por un bolso), el que tuvo unas palabras honrosas con el mandatario cubano.

Palabras que alguien quiso recuperar para la ocasión

 

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas