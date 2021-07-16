Grabaciones FlorentinoTroleada de Gerard Piqué a ‘El Chiringuito’ de Pedrerol a cuenta de los audios de Florentino
Terremoto en el Real Madrid, con la publicación de los audios de Florentino Pérez. Unas grabaciones difundidas por El Confidencial, que revelan duros ataques del empresario y presidente del club madrileño a jugadores y entrenadores blancos, así como a periodistas y programas de televisión y radio contrarios a sus intereses. En ellas se le escucha tildar de "imbécil" a Cristiano Ronaldo, "anormal" a Mourinho, "estafa" a Raúl y Casillas o "zoquete" a Del Bosque. Y la lista continúa.
Este jueves, la cuenta de Twitter del programa El Chiringuito, presentado por Josep Pedrerol, lanzaba un tuit hablando del "caso Messi". Poco después de su publicación llegó la respuesta de Gerard Piqué, en forma de troleada: "¿Y los audios, para cuándo?", preguntó:
Y los audios, para cuándo?
— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) July 15, 2021
Su respuesta se convirtió en viral al instante con decenas de miles de reacciones y respuestas.
Si algún día me caso quiero que vengas a mi boda.
— Torren (@Torren__) July 15, 2021
Gerard, te amo.
— Radio Barça ®️???? (@RadioFCB) July 15, 2021
TE QUIERO MÁS QUE A MUCHOS DE MIS FAMILIARES, GERARD. ❤️
— ً (@Iniestismx_) July 15, 2021
JAJAJAJAJAJA ERES MI PUTOOOO PADREEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
— DiegoV (@DiegoV1056) July 15, 2021
