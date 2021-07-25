Así responde Sánchez en una entrevista en directo en inglés… y así respondía Rajoy (si a eso se le puede llamar "respuesta")
El viaje de Pedro Sánchez a Estados Unidos ha dejado algunas entrevistas del presidente del Gobierno en televisiones del país, donde se le puede escuchar resolver con solvencia las preguntas que se le hacen en inglés.
Esto ha provocado que Pepo Jiménez haya hecho un montaje que se ha viralizado. A todo el mundo le viene una persona a la cabeza cuando se habla de desenvolverse en inglés.
He preparado esto a ver si así lo entendéis bien… pic.twitter.com/WFOrjjjCW5
— Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) July 24, 2021
La comparativa entre Sánchez y Rajoy ha provocado risas en Twitter.
literalmente yo cuando me da pereza hablar en ingles https://t.co/kSC5rA7rmS
— lucx ☆ (@ludmila_duh17) July 24, 2021
Le echo tantísimo de menos https://t.co/fPABxJtcja
— Tarta de Cheesecake (@Thordos52) July 24, 2021
