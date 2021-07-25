Así responde Sánchez en una entrevista en directo en inglés… y así respondía Rajoy (si a eso se le puede llamar "respuesta")

Por

El viaje de Pedro Sánchez a Estados Unidos ha dejado algunas entrevistas del presidente del Gobierno en televisiones del país, donde se le puede escuchar resolver con solvencia las preguntas que se le hacen en inglés.

Esto ha provocado que Pepo Jiménez haya hecho un montaje que se ha viralizado. A todo el mundo le viene una persona a la cabeza cuando se habla de desenvolverse en inglés.

La comparativa entre Sánchez y Rajoy ha provocado risas en Twitter.

Más de Tremending