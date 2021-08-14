Intenta entrar con 200 botellines a una playa en todoterreno… hasta que llega la Policía
Policía Local de Lepe
Este fin de semana España está afrontando una ola de calor con temperaturas máximas que podrían llegar hasta los 46 grados en Andalucía. Cada quien desafía el calor refrescándose a su manera: algunos prefieren darse un baño en la piscina. Hay quienes prefieren viajar y refugiarse en el frescor del norte y quienes son más de ir a la sierra.
Otros, en cambio, prefieren afrontar el calor con doscientos botellines de cerveza a pie de playa. Esa era la intención de un hombre que intentó entrar en la playa de La Antilla (Lepe, Huelva) en un todoterreno con una considerable carga de hielo y cerveza en la parte posterior.
El todoterreno no llegó a su objetivo ya que fue avistado por la Policía Local de Lepe, que lo detuvo. En un comunicado, la Policía Local del municipio onubense ha anunciado que el conductor deberá afrontar una sanción de 3.000 euros por incumplir la Ley de Costas, ya que accedió a la playa con un vehículo no autorizado.
"Aunque pueda parecer muy guay, acceder a la zona de baño con un todoterreno cargado de botellines en plan ‘colegueo’ puede derivar en sanciones que rondan los 3.000 euros, más aún, si lo hace por una pasarela habilitada para el público y a la que se le han causado algunos desperfectos", ha compartido la Policía Local en sus redes sociales.
Mientras tanto, muchos usuarios se han hecho eco de la noticia y estos son algunos de los comentarios que han dejado en redes:
La policía obstaculizando la ayuda humanitaria en plena ola de calor…???????? https://t.co/r1qx2Qs0dH
— Juan Nieva (@JuanNie81190981) August 14, 2021
El Estado siempre cortándole las alas a los emprendedores. https://t.co/3vG2WDQYyd
— España Pedorra (@espanabizarra) August 14, 2021
Injusticia. pic.twitter.com/QpCjTZGLHy
— Fran Rumbo ⚜️ (@rumbopropio) August 14, 2021
A ese hombre no se le puede multar, habría que haberle escoltado por la policía https://t.co/uhcLU3CpK5
— Vikilot ???????? ????✝️ (@Viki_Ortiz) August 14, 2021
T juro q íbamos de tranquis https://t.co/65ESegK7bE
— Diego Garciaa???? (@diegogarciaa14_) August 14, 2021
El típico: dos españoles de cervezas y le dice uno al colega: "No hay huevos a" … Y terminan liandola parda ???????????? https://t.co/sfX767EVny
— Miguel Angel (@miguel_angel) August 14, 2021
