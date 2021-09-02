VacunaciónLa profecía fallida de Toni Cantó que se le vuelve en contra y le hace viral

El exportavoz de Ciudadanos en las Cortes Valencianas, Toni Cantó, visita una carpa del Partido Popular en San Sebastián de los Reyes, a 14 de abril de 2021. A.Martínez Vélez / Europa Press

Por

Los vaticinios, cuando no están muy fundamentados, se convierten en meras conjeturas. Sobra decir que lidiamos con falsos augurios de forma cotidiana. A veces son simples bravatas de barra de bar; otras, en cambio, vienen avaladas por personalidades públicas. Es el caso, por ejemplo, del insigne Toni Cantó, reconvertido de un tiempo a esta parte en director de la Oficina del Español y artífice de tuits que, en muchos casos, no envejecen bien.

Lean sino el siguiente comentario que tuvo a bien proferir el pasado mes de enero en la mencionada red social. Un tuit que, leído a principios de septiembre con el 70% de los españoles con la pauta completa, evidencia hasta qué punto Cantó andaba equivocado.

Como era de prever, numerosos tuiteros han tenido a bien rescatar el fallido pronóstico del político valenciano, replicarlo en redes y proceder al escarnio.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas