VacunaciónLa profecía fallida de Toni Cantó que se le vuelve en contra y le hace viral
El exportavoz de Ciudadanos en las Cortes Valencianas, Toni Cantó, visita una carpa del Partido Popular en San Sebastián de los Reyes, a 14 de abril de 2021. A.Martínez Vélez / Europa Press
Los vaticinios, cuando no están muy fundamentados, se convierten en meras conjeturas. Sobra decir que lidiamos con falsos augurios de forma cotidiana. A veces son simples bravatas de barra de bar; otras, en cambio, vienen avaladas por personalidades públicas. Es el caso, por ejemplo, del insigne Toni Cantó, reconvertido de un tiempo a esta parte en director de la Oficina del Español y artífice de tuits que, en muchos casos, no envejecen bien.
Lean sino el siguiente comentario que tuvo a bien proferir el pasado mes de enero en la mencionada red social. Un tuit que, leído a principios de septiembre con el 70% de los españoles con la pauta completa, evidencia hasta qué punto Cantó andaba equivocado.
España terminará la vacunación de la covid en septiembre de 2023 al ritmo actual.
Para este verano, al ritmo actual, solo habrán sido vacunados el 19% de los españoles.
Pedro Sánchez el pasado sábado aseguró que el 70% estaríamos vacunados este verano. https://t.co/2Ji8HHVXa6
— Toni Cantó (@Tonicanto1) January 25, 2021
Como era de prever, numerosos tuiteros han tenido a bien rescatar el fallido pronóstico del político valenciano, replicarlo en redes y proceder al escarnio.
Ahora es un buen momento para sacar la hemeroteca. https://t.co/hYVuwJTEis
— Pablo de Cea ???????? (@Pablo_dcea) September 1, 2021
Parece que Toni Cantó ha borrado este tuit. Difama y luego, con el daño hecho, recoge cable y elimina las pistas de su difamación. Así es él ????????♂️???????? pic.twitter.com/M9B94UgjMG
— Gabriel (@galvarezlopez) September 1, 2021
Cuando habléis con Toni Cantó, preguntadle por este "acertadísimo" tweet, que me ha bloqueado. pic.twitter.com/drzMkZIKOv
— Inesita (@Inesita49487794) September 2, 2021
Mal día para ser Toni Cantó, como todos los demás https://t.co/7VhCn9llvD
— Fran ???????? ????????.???? (@fejevese99) September 1, 2021
Como dijo Platón: Well, https://t.co/yuvM12NZPM
— Sandra Bullcock (@JPintoM666) September 1, 2021
