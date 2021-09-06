VoxVox cuelga una bandera de España en un puente y las bromas no tardan en llegar: "Es muy importante que los peces sepan dónde están"
Un tuit del diputado de Vox por Sevilla, Francisco José Conteras, está dando mucho de qué hablar en Twitter a raíz de una publicación en la que se puede ver una enorme bandera rojigualda sobre un puente que cruza el Duero. En la imagen aparecen quince personas sujetando la bandera con cuerdas. "Hemos desplegado rojigualda gigante sobre el Duero", ha escrito en su perfil de Twitter.
Hemos desplegado rojigualda gigante sobre el Duero pic.twitter.com/LLKG1hlTRC
— Fco. J. Contreras (@fjconpe) September 4, 2021
El tuit no ha pasado desapercibido y muchos usuarios se han preguntado a qué venía desplegar la bandera y en qué mejora la enorme rojigualda la vida de los ciudadanos de Zamora.
Esto arregla todos los problemas de la gente. Ya estaría.
— Roberto Sotomayor (@SuperRoStar) September 5, 2021
Para qué? https://t.co/JiDMRuFUjn
— José Pablo López (@Josepablo_ls) September 5, 2021
Otros, en cambio, han tirado de ironía.
Enhorabuena, ahora solo os falta saber colocarla jajajaja. Y nos explicas el motivo?
— Rubén_mm1980 (@Rubn_mm1980) September 5, 2021
Las truchas desde el agua https://t.co/LOhcuVbzKk pic.twitter.com/wpAtzzWDxD
— Carmen Garzia (@CarmenScruse) September 6, 2021
Todo arreglao. https://t.co/O03LD1wUBd
— Anabel Alonso Oficial ???????????????????????? (@AnabelAlonso_of) September 5, 2021
La aventura que emocionó a Spielberg.https://t.co/WOQww6tE01
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) September 5, 2021
La última vez salió regular pic.twitter.com/lH8WcBaAs2
— Muslo de pollo (@Muslodepollo97) September 5, 2021
Es muy importante que los peces sepan dónde están…???? https://t.co/mnQfNtQDfm
— Sergy Hernandez (@SergySHernandez) September 6, 2021
