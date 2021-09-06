VoxVox cuelga una bandera de España en un puente y las bromas no tardan en llegar: "Es muy importante que los peces sepan dónde están"

Por

Un tuit del diputado de Vox por Sevilla, Francisco José Conteras, está dando mucho de qué hablar en Twitter a raíz de una publicación en la que se puede ver una enorme bandera rojigualda sobre un puente que cruza el Duero. En la imagen aparecen quince personas sujetando la bandera con cuerdas. "Hemos desplegado rojigualda gigante sobre el Duero", ha escrito en su perfil de Twitter.

El tuit no ha pasado desapercibido y muchos usuarios se han preguntado a qué venía desplegar la bandera y en qué mejora la enorme rojigualda la vida de los ciudadanos de Zamora.

Otros, en cambio, han tirado de ironía.

Más de Tremending