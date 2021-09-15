El IntermedioEl Gran Wyoming repasa el concepto de "patriotismo" y pone en su sitio a Pablo Casado
El Gran Wyoming durante su intervención en 'El Intermedio' de laSexta
El Gran Wyoming ha dado un repaso a Pablo Casado en el El Intermedio de este lunes. El presentador ha recomendado al presidente del PP que revise su "nivel de patriotismo" después de que Casado centrara su intervención en Berlín la semana pasada para criticar al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, al que tildó de "radical" y del que dijo que está malgastando los fondos europeos de recuperación.
"Pablo Casado se marcó un mitin electoral en pleno Berlín. Como los Rolling, hace giras por Europa, lo cual no tiene mucho sentido porque, que yo sepa, los europeos no votan a Pedro Sánchez. a no ser que se elija al presidente más cool de la eurozona", comentó son sorna el presentador.
Tras repasar la definición de "patriota" y repasar su significado histórico -lo llegó a resumir en que "patriota es básicamente una abuela" que procura el bien, en este caso, de su patria-, el Gran Wyoming comentó que "no parece muy patriota poner en peligro los fondos europeos que tanta falta nos hacen, así como la reputación de nuestro país", en referencia a las palabras que pronunció Casado ante Angela Merkel.
Asimismo, el presentador recomendó al presidente del PP que cuando esté en foros internacionales hable bien de España. "Y cuando sus asesores le aconsejen hablar mal, espere a salir de las instituciones internacionales y haga lo que todo el mundo: escriba una crítica en Tripadvisor", concluyó su intervención inicial del programa.
