Volcán en La PalmaLa chuleta definitiva para (intentar) no volver a confundir La Palma, Palma, Las Palmas y Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
El domingo conocimos la noticia: el volcán de La Palma ha entrado en erupción. Aunque a muchos les asaltaba la duda: ¿Eso es Canarias o Balears? ¿Es La Palma, Las Palmas o Las Palmas de Gran Canaria?
Pues mira, como vamos a estar una temporada hablando de esto, podíamos aprovechar y aprendérnoslo bien. Además, hay quien nos lo ha puesto un poco más fácil: la cuenta de Twitter Historia en Meme (@HistoriaenMeme) ha hecho una chuleta para que no volvamos a confundirnos más:
Con lo del volcán me he dado cuenta de que algunos van regular de geografía y se hacen un lío con La Palma, Las Palmas, Palma y Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Por eso os he hecho esta chuleta, para que los escasos conocimientos de geografía no os impida ser vulcanólogos expertos. pic.twitter.com/WyqvzVnCNz
— Historia en Meme (@HistoriaenMeme) September 20, 2021
Friendly Reminder:
"Palma de Mallorca" NO es el nombre oficial de la ciudad, es PALMA a secas.
Supongo que se le añade el "de Mallorca" para evitar hacerse líos y que la gente no se equivoque de avión a la que se va a veranear.
— Historia en Meme (@HistoriaenMeme) September 20, 2021
Un tuit que se ha hecho rápidamente viral y ya tiene miles de reacciones. Además alguno ha recordado que… hay alguna Palma más por ahí:
Un amigo tinerfecho hizo esta otra con el pleito insular incluido. pic.twitter.com/J2YJaIwiFB
— Carlos García Muñoz (@CarolusGM) September 20, 2021
Primero q aprenda a dibujar el chicharrero ese xddd son coñas
— Germánautentico (@Germanautentico) September 20, 2021
Genial ????????????
— HEXE65 (@HEXE652) September 20, 2021
Esto de La Palma, Las Palmas, Palma y Las Palmas de Gran Canaria es el Consejo de Europa, Consejo Europeo y Consejo de la Unión Europea de la Geografía. https://t.co/ZqnPHULcKM
— Alberto Bueno (@AlbertoBueno_) September 20, 2021
La 5ª Palma la de Murcia https://t.co/Itgxjgw6uE pic.twitter.com/khDDrssoRw
— Elzo (@Elzo_) September 20, 2021
También hay una Palma en Mozambique ????????, en la que hubo y hay una insurrección y estan combatiendo allí contra en parte el estado Islamico https://t.co/OTTgO42bUD pic.twitter.com/4Sjke3LcsV
— Patobola ????️???? (@ElPatobola) September 20, 2021
En tercero de EGB, en Gran Canaria, mi profesora dedicó muchísimas horas lectivas a enseñarnos esto. Lo reforzó durante cuarto y quinto incansablemente. Es normal que el resto de España no lo sepa. https://t.co/A9XWs6vFyO
— Ismael (@iesteban) September 21, 2021
