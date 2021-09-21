Volcán en La PalmaLa chuleta definitiva para (intentar) no volver a confundir La Palma, Palma, Las Palmas y Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Por

El domingo conocimos la noticia: el volcán de La Palma ha entrado en erupción. Aunque a muchos les asaltaba la duda: ¿Eso es Canarias o Balears? ¿Es La Palma, Las Palmas o Las Palmas de Gran Canaria?

Pues mira, como vamos a estar una temporada hablando de esto, podíamos aprovechar y aprendérnoslo bien. Además, hay quien nos lo ha puesto un poco más fácil: la cuenta de Twitter Historia en Meme (@HistoriaenMeme) ha hecho una chuleta para que no volvamos a confundirnos más:

Un tuit que se ha hecho rápidamente viral y ya tiene miles de reacciones. Además alguno ha recordado que… hay alguna Palma más por ahí:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas