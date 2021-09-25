Ramón de Pitis vuelve a hacerse viral: "Si quieres ser propietario, vale, pero los beneficios a medias"

Por lo visto, la gente quería saber de él. Conocido como Ramón de Pitis, este hombre famoso por una aparición en Callejeros donde confesaba que había intentado robar un banco, que consumía heroína y cocaína y que insultaba a grito de "maricón" a un funcionario de prisiones, ha vuelto a ser viral en redes sociales.

Ha sido la propia presentadora de este programa de Cuatro, famoso por retratar la miseria de España, la que a través de Twitter ha hecho pública una comida con Ramón, la cuál ha servido para que las redes sociales vuelvan a comentar sobre este señor, que ahora dice ser lector de tesis marxistas. "Si quieres ser propietario, vale, pero los beneficios a medias", asegura en un vídeo reciente.

Ramón, que con los años se convirtió en una suerte de personaje circense del que reírse, ha sido objeto de las bromas, aunque también ha habido alguna muestra de cariño.

