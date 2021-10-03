"Casado, no os vayáis sin pagar (otra vez)": Compromís trolea al PP frente a su convención y se hace viral

Por Tremending

"Esta vez no os vayáis sin pagar". Con ese descaro ha criticado Compromís la visita de Pablo Casado al País Valencià. El partido ha proyectado este domingo un mensaje frente a la plaza de toros de València, donde el PP cierra su convención nacional, y en que le da la bienvenida a "la ciudad donde ya no se roba" y le pide que no se vaya sin pagar, "otra vez".

El vídeo, proyectado en unas pantallas colocadas en un edificio frente a la plaza, comienza con la proyección de la trituración de los papeles de Bárcenas y viene motivado por las palabras de Teodoro García Egea en las que reclamaba que "València tiene que volver a ser lo que era".

???????? Donem la benvinguda al PP a València, ciutat on ja no es roba. Por cierto, @pablocasado_, esta vez no os vayáis sin pagar ????????#CreemosElCambio pic.twitter.com/4F6cwvXrBg — Compromís (@compromis) October 3, 2021

Este movimiento maestro de Compromís ha generado muchos aplausos en redes sociales.

