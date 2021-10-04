Los halagos de 'Le Monde' a la "ministra comunista" Yolanda Díaz: "Es carismática"
Hace tiempo que la figura de Yolanda Díaz, vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo, cotiza al alza y no sólo en España, sino también en el extranjero. Prueba de ello es el reportaje que le dedicó el pasado viernes el diario francés Le Monde</a>.
Ya desde el mismo titular, el diario francés asegura que "la ministra comunista de Trabajo es una figura ascendente en España".
Yolanda Diaz, la ministre communiste du travail, figure montante en Espagne @sandrinemorel https://t.co/jHKhHNYJKO via @lemondefr
— Le Monde Eco/Ent (@LeMondeEcoEnt) October 1, 2021
En un artículo firmado por su corresponsal en España, Sandrine Morel, el diario repasa los logros de la "ministra comunista": la prolongación de los ERTES y la subida del 1,7% del SMI- y recoge los elogios tanto de sindicatos como de patronal. La define, entre otras cosas, como "carismática".
Le Monde también repasa la trayectoria personal de Yolanda Díaz y destaca que ha cobrado un gran peso dentro del Gobierno "gracias a su capacidad para promover el diálogo social". Pero Le Monde enfatiza que Yolanda Díaz se ha convertido en "figura en ascenso y electrón libre del gobierno de izquierdas".
