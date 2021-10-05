TwitterLa respuesta de Carmen Calvo al escuchar a Iván Redondo hablar de ella (y la épica reacción de Pablo Iglesias)
Carmen Calvo en una imagen de archivo del pasado 16 de septiembre, y Pablo Iglesias este lunes en el estudio de la Cadena Ser.- (EUROPA PRESS / CADENA SER)
La entrevista de Jordi Évole este domingo al exjefe de Gabinete de Pedro Sánchez, Iván Redondo, trajo cola por las cosas que comentó y también por los balones fuera que lanzó.
Pero la cosa no ha quedado ahí. Este lunes, la tertulia de Hora 25 de la Cadena Ser contaba con la participación de la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo. En un momento, el conductor del programa, Aimar Bretos, puso un extracto del programa de Lo de Évole en el que Redondo decía sobre ella que es una de las personas de las que más ha aprendido. Antes de poner el audio, Bretos comentó jocoso: "Señora Calvo, nos sorprendió muchísimo anoche saber que se llevaba usted tan bien con Iván Redondo".
"Sí. A mí también", respondió Calvo, que no estaba físicamente en el estudio.
La respuesta de Calvo, dejó patidifuso a Iglesias, que sí estaba presente y se pudo ver su reacción:
-Señora Calvo, nos sorprendió mucho anoche saber que se llevaba tan bien con Iván Redondo.
-Sí, a mí también.
????????pic.twitter.com/vNisFXI7SY
— Aimar Bretos (@AimarBretos) October 4, 2021
El momento fue muy comentado en las redes:
qué bueno eres @AimarBretos. Lo disfrutas y lo transmites. Y eso también es el buen periodismo.
— Borja Terán (@borjateran) October 4, 2021
Ha sido Epic.
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) October 4, 2021
La cara de Iglesias: pic.twitter.com/zFDBjkMqpI
— Goldilocks (@MarinaLopez1996) October 4, 2021
La cara de Pablo… jajajajajajajajaja
— Ander Gallego (@ander_48_) October 4, 2021
Ni en eso dijo la verdad
— Ander Gallego (@ander_48_) October 4, 2021
