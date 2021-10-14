Una radio francesa compara a Ayuso con la líder de un partido de ultraderecha italiano: "Tienen cierta similitud"
EFE / Zipi
La radio francesa France Info ha puesto el foco en unas de las últimas declaraciones de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. En concreto, la emisora comentó las palabras que la mandataria dedicó al Papa Francisco durante su visita a Estados Unidos, justo después de que el Pontífice se pronunciara a cerca de los "pecados personales y sociales" cometidos durante la conquista de América.
Ayuso defendió que el legado de España en ese contexto fue "llevar precisamente el español a través de las misiones, el catolicismo y, por tanto, la civilización y la libertad al continente americano". Esta explicación de la dirigente del PP hizo a los locutores galos soltar una carcajada. Puedes escucharlo en el minuto 02:30 de este corte de audio:
Tras las risas, los periodistas espetaron que Ayuso es "la nueva musa de la política española" y la catalogaron como la "estrella en ascenso de la derecha española". Tampoco dudaron en compararla con la líder del partido de ultraderecha italiano Hermanos de Italia, Giorgia Meloni. En France Info creen que Ayuso y Meloni "tienen cierta similitud".
Meloni, que simpatiza con Vox, ha estado este fin de semana en un acto celebrado en España y convocado por el partido de Santiago Abascal. En él, cargó contra lo "políticamente correcto" y acusó a la Unión Europea de imponer "grupos de presión".
