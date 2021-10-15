"Quizá en Vox no tienen muy buena imagen del sexo masculino": la respuesta de Wyoming a la ultraderecha tras su veto a la ley del 'solo sí es sí'
El Congreso de los Diputados ha aprobado la ley de Garantía Integral de la Libertad Sexual, más conocida como la del "solo sí es sí" tras tumbar los vetos del PP y de Vox. La formación de Pablo Casado considera que la norma "es un disparate" mientras que los de Santiago Abascal creen que solo sirve para "criminalizar a los hombres". Sobre esta cuestión se ha pronunciado El Gran Wyoming en El Intermedio.
La ley reforma el Código Penal para que el consentimiento expreso sea clave al juzgar los delitos sexuales. "Si consideran que garantizar que todas las relaciones sean consentidas es demonizar a los hombres, quizá en Vox no tienen muy buena imagen del sexo masculino", afirmó tajante el presentador.
En este sentido, Wyoming invitó a los miembros del partido de ultraderecha a visitar "lo que ellos llaman despectivamente chiringuitos feministas". "O mejor, que se vayan a un chiringuito a secas. Se perderían la sesión pero aportarían más o menos lo mismo al debate", sentenció el conductor de El Intermedio.
