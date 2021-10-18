Vacunación"Esto sí es marca España": la televisión alemana se maravilla ante la vacunación en España
La vacunación es España es vista como ejemplo por el canal alemán DW. La periodista Anne-Sophie Brändlin explica el avance de la vacunación en Europa y se fija en los casos donde más éxito se ha cosechado. En un momento en el que Italia, Alemania o Francia no llegaban al 70%, España estaba en el 78%. El reportaje explica como, según los últimos datos del 7 de octubre, el caso español superaba con creces a otras naciones. "¿Cómo lo han hecho y qué pueden hacer otros países para aprender del éxito español?", se pregunta..
El canal alemán se pregunta por qué y consulta con varios expertos los factores que pudieron propiciar el logro. Entre ellos se encuentra la confianza en el sistema público de salud, el empeño institucional en aceleración de la vacunación, el papel de los medios de comunicación o la confianza en las redes familiares. En este sentido, el canal alemán resalta que la sanidad universal esté blindada constitucionalmente.
Spain has one the highest vaccination rates in the world without government mandates or incentives.
Here is what's behind the Spanish success story and what others could learn from it???? pic.twitter.com/br2wCXESXs
— DW News (@dwnews) October 16, 2021
El programa ha despertado curiosidad en los tuiteros y muchos de ellos han mostrado su orgullo por la sanidad pública española frente al "orgullo de banderita".
Que nunca se olvide que fue gracias a la sanidad pública que la derecha quiere desmantelar https://t.co/0DU1nvAedW
— luci???? (@bluesn_) October 17, 2021
La patria es esto https://t.co/33Vtdeya2J
— Pablo Machuca (@ochinabos) October 17, 2021
Marca España, la de verdad. https://t.co/yUR4BO3xre
— Greeny (@Greenybass) October 17, 2021
La patria y la bandera es la sanidad y educación pública. A las pruebas nos remitimos, así somos ejemplo orgulloso en el mundo. https://t.co/rIN15le99Q
— Rafael (@rafaeldcf) October 17, 2021
España es hipersocial e intergeneracional: pasamos mucho tiempo juntos, forma parte de nuestra cultura. Los jóvenes españoles respondieron en masa a la llamada a vacunarse, también porque tienen a sus abuelos y padres muy presentes. ❤️ https://t.co/c4duGWVUGr
— spottorno ???????????? (@spottorno) October 17, 2021
