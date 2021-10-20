Twitter"Ahora siempre vamos a saber cuándo es miércoles gracias a García Egea": Yolanda Díaz no decepciona y vuelve a darle "el dato"

Como cada semana, llegó el día más esperado por los tuiteros y el más temido por Teodoro García Egea, el miércoles. El día de "el dato":

Ya convertido en una tradición, nos permitimos recordarlo por si hay muy despistados: de un tiempo a esta parte, cada semana en la sesión de control, la vicepresidenta y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, viene repartiendo estopa al secretario general del PP, respondiendo a sus arengas con datos.

Y este miércoles tampoco ha sido una excepción:

Tan habitual se ha vuelto, que hasta el propio García Egea lo ha pedido:

En las redes, ya lo estaban esperando.

