Twitter"Ahora siempre vamos a saber cuándo es miércoles gracias a García Egea": Yolanda Díaz no decepciona y vuelve a darle "el dato"
Como cada semana, llegó el día más esperado por los tuiteros y el más temido por Teodoro García Egea, el miércoles. El día de "el dato":
— El Palentino Radioactivo. (@the_manfly) October 20, 2021
Ya convertido en una tradición, nos permitimos recordarlo por si hay muy despistados: de un tiempo a esta parte, cada semana en la sesión de control, la vicepresidenta y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, viene repartiendo estopa al secretario general del PP, respondiendo a sus arengas con datos.
Relacionada: "Lunes, martes, 'Señor García Egea, le voy a dar un dato', jueves, viernes, sábado y domingo"
Y este miércoles tampoco ha sido una excepción:
Señor Egea, aquí tiene EL DATO… ????????????pic.twitter.com/B6jLQ6YvN5
— Protestona ۞ (@protestona1) October 20, 2021
Tan habitual se ha vuelto, que hasta el propio García Egea lo ha pedido:
Masoquismo nivel Teo: ya hasta pide él mismo el dato.
Con ustedes, el vapuleo semanal. pic.twitter.com/RIQGz9sqCD
— Spanish Revolution (@spanishrevorg) October 20, 2021
Teodoro García Escudero a Yolanda Díaz: "le voy a pedir que me de un dato". Ya es oficial, a Teo le va la marcha.
— Sr. Humo (@elhombredehumo) October 20, 2021
En las redes, ya lo estaban esperando.
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) October 19, 2021
¿Egea? ¿Quién es Egea? Yo me llamo Tipo de Incógnito.#MiércolesDeDatos pic.twitter.com/h7TPSfNiYm
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) October 20, 2021
— Señor García Egea, le voy a dar un gato. pic.twitter.com/eXxW65FgFn
— Inspector Holmez (@HolmezInspector) October 2, 2021
—Señor García Egea, le voy a dar un Dato. pic.twitter.com/xMcUkQWC1e
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) October 2, 2021
Ahora siempre vamos a saber cuándo es miércoles gracias a García Egea. https://t.co/a0TN4GogqT
— Raúl Cantero Álvarez (@RCA1992) October 20, 2021
Mañana, mejor dia de la semana.
Señor Egea. Le voy a dar un dato.
Eso quiere decir, que el lanza huesos, se va del congreso con la carita colora.
— Javier Valverde Muño (@JavierValverdeM) October 5, 2021
-Venga Teodoro, al Congreso.
-¡No!
-Veeeeenga.
-¡Que no, que no quiero!
-Vamos, que hoy seguro que no te va a dar ningún dato. pic.twitter.com/KlHOiHRjEE
— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 20, 2021
– Hola Teo, ¿quieres un dato?
– … pic.twitter.com/gyiK4iM3Zi
— Álex K ???????????????????? (@Kililongo) October 20, 2021
#MiercolesDeDatos pic.twitter.com/kQarF8eCfy
— ꪶꪖ ડρⅈꪀꪖ ™ ????☠️ (@SpinaTuit) October 20, 2021
Grande Yolanda Díaz.????????????????????????????????????????????
— dida (@dida114) October 20, 2021
Si es que esta mujer no defrauda, cada miércoles en sus televisiones la serie " Señor Egea le voy a dar un dato" https://t.co/GpP1BOznxY
— víctor martín (@victormartin91) October 20, 2021
– ¿Qué te pasa Teodoro?
– Yolanda me acaba de dar un dato. pic.twitter.com/eq0qzExSMx
— donarfonzo (@donarfonzo) October 20, 2021
