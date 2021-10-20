Como cada semana, llegó el día más esperado por los tuiteros y el más temido por Teodoro García Egea, el miércoles. El día de "el dato":

Ya convertido en una tradición, nos permitimos recordarlo por si hay muy despistados: de un tiempo a esta parte, cada semana en la sesión de control, la vicepresidenta y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, viene repartiendo estopa al secretario general del PP, respondiendo a sus arengas con datos.

Y este miércoles tampoco ha sido una excepción:

Tan habitual se ha vuelto, que hasta el propio García Egea lo ha pedido:

Teodoro García Escudero a Yolanda Díaz: "le voy a pedir que me de un dato". Ya es oficial, a Teo le va la marcha.

En las redes, ya lo estaban esperando.

¿Egea? ¿Quién es Egea? Yo me llamo Tipo de Incógnito. #MiércolesDeDatos pic.twitter.com/h7TPSfNiYm

-Venga Teodoro, al Congreso.

-¡No!

-Veeeeenga.

-¡Que no, que no quiero!

-Vamos, que hoy seguro que no te va a dar ningún dato. pic.twitter.com/KlHOiHRjEE

— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 20, 2021