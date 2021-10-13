Yolanda Díaz vs. García Egea"Lunes, martes, 'Señor García Egea, le voy a dar un dato', jueves, viernes, sábado y domingo"

Ya es miércoles, y como todos los miércoles…

Tras una larga temporada viendo cómo la vicepresidenta y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, reparte mandobles intelectuales semanalmente al secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, la frase de "le voy a dar un dato", ya ha pasado a la historia política del país:

Hoy la historia ha vuelto a repetirse, pero con una novedad: hoy los datos han sido dos.

En esta ocasión, García Egea cargaba contra la ministra hablando de vivienda y energía, y esta le respondió con dos datos sobre la actuación del PP en estos campos. Nuevamente, la frase de Díaz se ha hecho viral:

