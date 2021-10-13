Yolanda Díaz vs. García Egea"Lunes, martes, 'Señor García Egea, le voy a dar un dato', jueves, viernes, sábado y domingo"
Ya es miércoles, y como todos los miércoles…
Lunes, martes, "Señor García Egea, le voy a dar un dato", jueves, viernes, sábado y domingo.
— El Humanoide (@ElHumanoide) October 13, 2021
Tras una larga temporada viendo cómo la vicepresidenta y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, reparte mandobles intelectuales semanalmente al secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, la frase de "le voy a dar un dato", ya ha pasado a la historia política del país:
Hoy la historia ha vuelto a repetirse, pero con una novedad: hoy los datos han sido dos.
"Hoy, Señor García Egea le voy a dar DOS datos…" ????????????
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) October 13, 2021
En esta ocasión, García Egea cargaba contra la ministra hablando de vivienda y energía, y esta le respondió con dos datos sobre la actuación del PP en estos campos. Nuevamente, la frase de Díaz se ha hecho viral:
Pero, hoy, señor García Egea le voy a dar DOS datos. pic.twitter.com/pD7aKFvRYf
— Concejala D Festejos (@Concejajala) October 13, 2021
Yolanda Díaz torea a Teodoro para que no se extinga.
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) October 13, 2021
– Teo, ¿qué te ha pasado?
– Hoy Yolanda Díaz me ha dado dos datos.
– Joder. pic.twitter.com/0Um1STntiY
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) October 13, 2021
"Hoy, señor García-Egea, le voy a dar DOS datos". Quiero pack de camiseta, póster y taza de desayuno de esto, por favor, ya.
— Jónatham F. Moriche ????️???? (@jfmoriche) October 13, 2021
—Señor García Egea, le voy a dar un dato. pic.twitter.com/mf7e0lSFFU
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) October 13, 2021
La cara de Yolanda Díaz escuchando las sandeces de Teodoro García Egea no puede representarme más. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TTz54oWIfH
— Edu Sánchez-Rey (@EduSanRe) October 13, 2021
"Señor García Egea, le voy a dar dos datos" pic.twitter.com/LHhwTIbdPG
— Sergio ⭐ (@SergioHrvas) October 13, 2021
Todos somos el Teodoro García Egea de alguien.
Bueno, la verdad es que no. Es muy jodido lo suyo.
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) October 13, 2021
– El duelo será a primera sangre entre los contendientes. Elige armas la señora.
– Elijo datos.
– A datos será, señora Díaz. Señor García Egea, ¿algo que objetar?
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) October 13, 2021
A muchos oa da rabia volver a trabajar después del puente.
Pero podría ser peor:
Teodoro García Egea tiene que madrugar para que Yolanda Díaz le dé un dato.
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) October 13, 2021
Garcia Egea cada vez que Yolanda Diaz le dice, le voy a dar dos datos. pic.twitter.com/8sJz9KhtFQ
— Juanmi Tano (@JuanmiTano) October 13, 2021
