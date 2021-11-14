Partido Popular"¿Qué se siente cobrando más que una ministra sin hacer… nada?": los tuiteros retratan a Beatriz Fanjul por sus críticas al acto 'Otras políticas'
La diputada del PP Beatriz Fanjul junto a Pablo Casado durante la clausura de la Escuela de Verano Miguel Ángel Blanco, a 11 de julio de 2021, en Ermua, Euskadi. Ion Alcoba / Europa Press
La diputada del PP Beatriz Fanjul ha criticado a Yolanda Díaz, Ada Colau, Mónica García, Fátima Hamed y Mónica Oltra con un intento de mensaje mordaz: "341.186,22€ de lucha obrera". Y los tuiteros no han desaprovechado la ocasión.
La también presidenta de las Nuevas Generaciones ha hecho este comentario a colación del acto en València titulado Otras políticas, donde la vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno le pidió al resto de ponentes "caminar juntas" en un evento alejado de siglas, organizaciones políticas y ciclos electorales.
341.186,22€ de lucha obrera. pic.twitter.com/d6M1HLODaN
— Bea Fanjul (@bea_fanjul) November 13, 2021
Javier Durán, más conocido como Tortondo, no ha tardado en recordarle que ella, siendo diputada por Bizkaia, cobra más que la ministra de Trabajo. También asegura el tuitero que más que el propio Sánchez, aunque esto no es así… pero casi.
Bea Fanjul:
86.000 € de lucha Pepera.
Más que la ministra de Trabajo y que el presidente del Gobierno. pic.twitter.com/O4DqiIdaNx
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) November 14, 2021
A partir de ahí, las críticas han ido llegando en cadena, acompañadas de recordatorios de sus 'grandes éxitos'.
A esto podemos jugar todos, Bea. ¿Qué se siente cobrando más que una ministra sin hacer… nada? https://t.co/gbDNYcmeLN pic.twitter.com/OjYonmRvhH
— Jota (@jornouk) November 13, 2021
10k más al año que el presidente del gobierno y que la vicepresidenta por discursos tan elocuentes como estos. Churchill a su lado parece un niño pequeño. Que léxico, que entonación, que figuras literarias…https://t.co/u7pLgStd2o
— Santi (@ihriel6666) November 14, 2021
