"¿Qué se siente cobrando más que una ministra sin hacer… nada?": los tuiteros retratan a Beatriz Fanjul por sus críticas al acto 'Otras políticas'

La diputada del PP Beatriz Fanjul junto a Pablo Casado durante la clausura de la Escuela de Verano Miguel Ángel Blanco, a 11 de julio de 2021, en Ermua, Euskadi. Ion Alcoba / Europa Press

La diputada del PP Beatriz Fanjul ha criticado a Yolanda Díaz, Ada Colau, Mónica García, Fátima Hamed y Mónica Oltra con un intento de mensaje mordaz: "341.186,22€ de lucha obrera". Y los tuiteros no han desaprovechado la ocasión.

La también presidenta de las Nuevas Generaciones ha hecho este comentario a colación del acto en València titulado Otras políticas, donde la vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno le pidió al resto de ponentes "caminar juntas" en un evento alejado de siglas, organizaciones políticas y ciclos electorales.

Javier Durán, más conocido como Tortondo, no ha tardado en recordarle que ella, siendo diputada por Bizkaia, cobra más que la ministra de Trabajo. También asegura el tuitero que más que el propio Sánchez, aunque esto no es así… pero casi.

A partir de ahí, las críticas han ido llegando en cadena, acompañadas de recordatorios de sus 'grandes éxitos'.

